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‘Gauri does aarti’: Shah Rukh Khan reveals family’s Ganesh Chaturthi plans, Dhurandhar review
Shah Rukh Khan revealed his family's Ganpati Visarjan plans and shared that he loved both parts of Dhurandhar as part of his Ask me Anything session on X.
Shah Rukh Khan is back with his witty responses as he kicked off another AMA (Ask Me Anything) session on X on Tuesday. While interacting with his fans, the actor shared his Ganesh Chaturthi plans for this year. SRK might have missed the grand Ambani Ganpati celebrations at Antilia last night, but he ensured to enjoy the festivities at home, with his family. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh also praised Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, revealing he has watched both the parts.
On Tuesday, the actor picked questions from fans and reacted in his own style. In one of the tweets, the user asked, “What do you do around Ganpati Time to celebrate the festivities?” Shah Rukh Khan answered that the festival is a special family affair at home. “Wife does the Aarti and then the prayers and tonight will do the Visarjan. Kids and friends gather to hang around and laugh a lot. Very simple and family time,” he replied.
Wife does the Aarti and then the prayers and tonight will do the Visarjan. Kids and friends gather to hang around and laugh a lot. Very simple and family time. https://t.co/A4S6lF0eKP
— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 15, 2026
Meanwhile, SRK’s wife Gauri Khan was spotted at the Ambani Ganpati celebrations with her mother last night, sans the actor and their children Suhana, Aryan, and AbRam.
Shah Rukh Khan has been long admired by fans for his flexibility with the religious diversity and celebrating festivals of different faiths. The actor celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali, Eid, Holi and Christmas with his family. The actor, who is Muslim, is married to Gauri Khan, who belongs to a Hindu family. In his 2005 documentary The Inner and Outer World of Shah Rukh Khan, he had opened up about his perspective towards religion and shared that his children recite the Gayatri Mantra and offer Namaz too.
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Shah Rukh Khan’s Dhurandhar review
In another #AskSRK question, a fan asked Shah Rukh about his take on Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh. “Have you seen Dhurandhar? #AskSRK,” the question read. “Loved both the parts….fantastic by the whole team!!!” the actor replied.
Loved both the parts….fantastic by the whole team!!! https://t.co/srC86fcNTK
— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 15, 2026
The first part of Dhurandhar was released in theatres on December 5, 2025, and its sequel hit theatres on March 19, this year. Dhurandhar was a hit and collected more than Rs 1,307 crore worldwide, while Dhurandhar: The Revenge earned Rs 1,813 crore globally. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the franchise features Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, and Danish Pandor among others.
Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the release of his next film, King. The action-thriller is set to hit the theatres on December 24. Directed by Siddharth Anand and co-written by Anand, Sujoy Ghosh, and Suresh Nair, the film also stars Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone.
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