‘Gauri does aarti’: Shah Rukh Khan reveals family’s Ganesh Chaturthi plans, Dhurandhar review

Shah Rukh Khan is back with his witty responses as he kicked off another AMA (Ask Me Anything) session on X on Tuesday. While interacting with his fans, the actor shared his Ganesh Chaturthi plans for this year. SRK might have missed the grand Ambani Ganpati celebrations at Antilia last night, but he ensured to enjoy the festivities at home, with his family. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh also praised Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, revealing he has watched both the parts.

On Tuesday, the actor picked questions from fans and reacted in his own style. In one of the tweets, the user asked, “What do you do around Ganpati Time to celebrate the festivities?” Shah Rukh Khan answered that the festival is a special family affair at home. “Wife does the Aarti and then the prayers and tonight will do the Visarjan. Kids and friends gather to hang around and laugh a lot. Very simple and family time,” he replied.