When Saroj Khan slapped Shah Rukh Khan, asked him to never complain about ‘too much work’

Shah Rukh Khan is an inspiration for many and often imparts life lessons through his interviews and social media posts. However, once the superstar shared how acclaimed choreographer Saroj Khan gave him an important lesson, while he was complaining about too much work.

During the promotion of Dilwale, as SRK sat down with filmmaker Rohit Shetty to discuss the film, he spoke about the time when they would do three shifts in a day. He recalled that once he came on a film shoot and was complaining about how there was too much work. He shared how he sat down on a chair and sighed about being overloaded with work leaving him ‘pareshan’ in front of Saroj Khan.

“Unhone aise thappad maara yaha pe (pointed towards the back of his head). Beta ek baat yaad rakhna as an artist kabhi yeh mat complain karna ke zyada kaam hai.. kyunki jab nahi hota toh woh complain bohot badi hoti. Har cheez ki complain karo yeh mat karna.. Isiliye main koshish karta hu jitna ho jaye, ban pare, utna kar saku aur khushi se kar saku (She slapped me and said that as an artist, never complain about too much work. As you will be distraught when you don’t have work. Hence, I try to do as much as I can, and do it happily),” Shah Rukh Khan said.

The award-winning choreographer passed away on July 3, 2020, after suffering a cardiac arrest. She was 71. Then, Shah Rukh, had paid tribute to Saroj Khan with a tweet. He wrote, “My first genuine teacher in the film industry. She taught me for hours how to do the ‘dip’ for film dancing. One of the most caring, loving & inspiring persona i have ever met. Will miss you Sarojji. May Allah bless her soul. Thank u for looking after me.”

