scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
Advertisement

When Saroj Khan slapped Shah Rukh Khan, asked him to never complain about ‘too much work’

Shah Rukh Khan had spoken about how Saroj Khan gave him an important life lesson.

Shah Rukh Khan had called Saroj Khan his 'first genuine teacher' in the film industry. (Photo: Express Archive)

Shah Rukh Khan is an inspiration for many and often imparts life lessons through his interviews and social media posts. However, once the superstar shared how acclaimed choreographer Saroj Khan gave him an important lesson, while he was complaining about too much work.

During the promotion of Dilwale, as SRK sat down with filmmaker Rohit Shetty to discuss the film, he spoke about the time when they would do three shifts in a day. He recalled that once he came on a film shoot and was complaining about how there was too much work. He shared how he sat down on a chair and sighed about being overloaded with work leaving him ‘pareshan’ in front of Saroj Khan.

Unhone aise thappad maara yaha pe (pointed towards the back of his head). Beta ek baat yaad rakhna as an artist kabhi yeh mat complain karna ke zyada kaam hai.. kyunki jab nahi hota toh woh complain bohot badi hoti. Har cheez ki complain karo yeh mat karna.. Isiliye main koshish karta hu jitna ho jaye, ban pare, utna kar saku aur khushi se kar saku (She slapped me and said that as an artist, never complain about too much work. As you will be distraught when you don’t have work. Hence, I try to do as much as I can, and do it happily),” Shah Rukh Khan said.

Also Read |Pathaan box office collection Day 29: Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster crosses Rs 1005 crore worldwide, overtakes Oscar-nominated films in US

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SRK VIBE (@_srkvibe)

 

The award-winning choreographer passed away on July 3, 2020, after suffering a cardiac arrest. She was 71. Then, Shah Rukh, had paid tribute to Saroj Khan with a tweet. He wrote, “My first genuine teacher in the film industry. She taught me for hours how to do the ‘dip’ for film dancing. One of the most caring, loving & inspiring persona i have ever met. Will miss you Sarojji. May Allah bless her soul. Thank u for looking after me.”

On the work front, SRK’s comeback vehicle Pathaan has been roaring at the box office. The Hindi collections of the film stand at Rs 502 crore nett, which puts Pathaan just behind Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’s (Hindi) record of over Rs 511 crore. Crushing numerous milestones along the way, Pathaan (Hindi) crossed the Rs 500 crore mark on its 28th day, while Baahubali 2 (Hindi) crossed it in 34 days.

Also Read
nick jonas malti marie
Nick Jonas got a cake for daughter Malti Marie on Valentine's Day but dro...
celebrity cricket league, riteish deshmukh
Riteish Deshmukh hits a massive six in CCL match, fan says 'Jasprit Bumra...
hera pheri
Inside photo from Hera Pheri 3 sets emerges online, Akshay Kumar poses wi...
akshay kumar selfiee
Akshay Kumar will regain his box office throne with Selfiee? 'He needs to...

The worldwide gross of the Siddharth Anand-directorial now stands at Rs 1005 crore, with over $46.5 million (Rs 384 crore) from overseas. The film crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark on its 27th day, emerging as the fifth Indian film after Dangal (Rs 1968.03 cr), Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Rs 1747 cr), KGF: Chapter 2 (Rs 1188 cr) and RRR (Rs 1174 cr) to do so.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 23-02-2023 at 11:32 IST
Next Story

How your brain decides what to think

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

jeh birthday 1200
Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan host pool party for son Jeh’s 2nd birthday
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 23: Latest News
Advertisement
close