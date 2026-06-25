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Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mangalore, where he spent first 5 years of his life: ‘Namaskara’
Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday returned to Mangalore in order to celebrate 34 years of his arrival in Bollywood.
As Shah Rukh Khan celebrates the 34th anniversary of the release of his debut film, Raj Kanwar’s romantic 1992 drama Deewana, he marks the occasion in a very special city — Mangalore in Karnataka. The actor, though born in New Delhi, spent the first five years of his life in the port city, from 1965 till 1970, living with his grandfather Ifthikar Ahmed, the chief engineer of the Mangalore Port.
Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mangalore
On Thursday, June 25, as fans of Shah Rukh Khan celebrated 34 years of Shah Rukh Khan in the Hindi film industry, many of them also took to X to share videos of the celebrations in Mangalore. Dozens of fans flashed their exclusive invitation passes, along with the white wristbands, flaunting their participation in the event that marked Shah Rukh’s homecoming to Mangalore.
Homecoming ❤️ Shah Rukh Khan returns to his childhood town, Mangalore, where countless memories first took shape 👑✨#ShahRukhKhan #KING #34YearsOfSRK pic.twitter.com/YyGdk8x0N4
— Shah Rukh Khan Warriors FAN Club (@TeamSRKWarriors) June 25, 2026
Visuals of the actor arriving at the Mangalore airport also went viral on social media. A huge crowd assembled even at the airport to welcome him. Shah Rukh blew flying kisses at his fans before entering a white luxury car. He was later seen at the event, entering while dancing to his popular dance anthem “Jhoome Jo Pathaan” from Siddharth Anand’s 2023 blockbuster spy thriller Pathaan, which also served as his return to the big screen after a sabbatical of over four years after the box-office failure of Aanand L Rai’s 2018 romantic comedy Zero.
A grand arrival fit for the King! 👑 Shah Rukh Khan makes a spectacular entry at the event in Mangalore ❤️✨#ShahRukhKhan #34YearsOfSRK pic.twitter.com/8EmEQRH6TB
— Shah Rukh Khan Warriors FAN Club (@TeamSRKWarriors) June 25, 2026
After greeting them with a “namaskara” in Kannada, Shah Rukh thanked his fans for all the love. “Thank you, Mangalore! First of all, when I was coming here, I didn’t know what to expect. But the warmth, love, goodness, and excitement, right from the airport to the drive down here, amidst all you people, felt great,” Shah Rukh said, addressing his fans in attendance, who responded with loud cheers and chanting his name.
With gratitude in his heart ❤️ Shah Rukh Khan thanks the wonderful people of Mangalore for their warm love and unforgettable welcome. 👑✨#ShahRukhKhan #34YearsOfSRK pic.twitter.com/VMG8ZJodiE
— Shah Rukh Khan Warriors FAN Club (@TeamSRKWarriors) June 25, 2026
Shah Rukh Khan’s Mangalore connection
Following his birth in New Delhi back in 1965, Shah Rukh Khan grew up in Mangalore till he turned five. His grandfather, who also spoke Kannada, used to stay with his family at Hat Hill in the centre of Mangalore till the official quarters were getting ready. They then moved to the Harbour House bungalow, situated in a bylane of the port, in Parambur.
Also Read — Vijay’s dad quit Shah Rukh Khan’s debut, its hero staged a walkout: How SRK got Deewana
As Shah Rukh became a superstar in the 1990s, even his childhood home in Mangalore became a tourist attraction. His current residence, Mannat, a palatial seaside bungalow at Bandra Bandstand in Mumbai, is already a major draw among the tourists. He’s currently staying a few kilometers away in Bandra in a rented apartment, as Mannat is currently undergoing renovation.
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