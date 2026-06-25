Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mangalore, where he spent first 5 years of his life: ‘Namaskara’

As Shah Rukh Khan celebrates the 34th anniversary of the release of his debut film, Raj Kanwar’s romantic 1992 drama Deewana, he marks the occasion in a very special city — Mangalore in Karnataka. The actor, though born in New Delhi, spent the first five years of his life in the port city, from 1965 till 1970, living with his grandfather Ifthikar Ahmed, the chief engineer of the Mangalore Port.

Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mangalore

On Thursday, June 25, as fans of Shah Rukh Khan celebrated 34 years of Shah Rukh Khan in the Hindi film industry, many of them also took to X to share videos of the celebrations in Mangalore. Dozens of fans flashed their exclusive invitation passes, along with the white wristbands, flaunting their participation in the event that marked Shah Rukh’s homecoming to Mangalore.