Shah Rukh Khan resumes work, makes first public appearance after son Aryan Khan’s bail

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan returned to the sets on Wednesday, over three months after his elder son Aryan Khan got embroiled in the cruise ship drugs bust case. SRK was spotted in Mumbai for a TVC shoot. This comes days after his wife Gauri Khan also resumed work at her design studio.

In a photo by ETimes that’s doing the rounds on social media, one can see Shah Rukh wearing a black T-shirt and glasses, with his hair tied up in a bun.

Shah Rukh Khan had last week returned to social media by making his first virtual appearance at a car company’s event. Hours later, Gauri shared her first Instagram post in over two months — a video about a new collaboration of her company Gauri Khan Designs. Both Shah Rukh and Gauri’s move hinted that their family is slowly getting back to normalcy.

Shah Rukh Khan, wife Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana Khan have kept a low profile ever since Aryan Khan was arrested in the cruise ship drugs bust case in October.

The Bombay High Court had last week allowed a plea by Aryan Khan seeking modification and relaxation of some of the bail conditions including weekly attendance at Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai office.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Pathan, also starring Deepika Padukone. He also has Atlee’s untitled film in his kitty.