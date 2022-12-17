Shah Rukh Khan responds to fan who asks if Pathaan is patriotic, answers another who wonders why he should watch it

Expect Shah Rukh Khan to have an answer to almost every question. The actor who is awaiting the release of his next, Pathaan, over the Republic Day weekend, answered fan questions about his film, family and life on Saturday. For those who are asking, he also revealed his FIFA World Cup favourites.

Pathaan has been making headlines since its first song, Besharam Rang, landed earlier this week. The song features Shah Rukh and Deepika Padukone and was criticised by a certain section for being ‘provocative’. While the film’s team has been tight-lipped about the controversy, SRK responded to it during his speech at the Kolkata International Film Festival.

On Saturday, he was asked by the fan if the film is patriotic. “Pathaan is also very patriotic..but in an action way,” the actor replied. When requested by a fan if he can shift the film’s release as he was getting married that day, SRK replied, “Shaadi kar le…honeymoon ki holidays mein film dekh lena (Get married first, watch it during the honeymoon holidays).”

When asked what sort of box office he sees Pathaan doing on its first day, Shah Rukh answered, “I am not in the business of predictions…I am in the business of entertaining you and to make u smile…” Shah Rukh returns with Pathaan after a sabbatical of almost four years. His last film was Zero which failed to work at the box office.

He also responded to a person who asked why they should watch Pathaan. “I guess maza aayega is liye…#Pathan (I guess you will have fun),” he wrote. The actor also promised that they are working hard on the film’s VFX.

He also replied to a few funny ones in the same vein. When a fan referred to his Pathan dialogue ‘kursi ki peti baandh lo, mausam kharab hone wala hai” and asked where he can buy the said chair, Shah Rukh joked, “Peti waali na mile toh naara tight kar lo pyjame ka.”

He also replied to a man requestion Pathaan premiere tickets, “Even I don’t have them…World Cup yes…#Pathan no!!”