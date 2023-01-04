Shah Rukh Khan responds to fan who asks him how much he earns in a month, tells another the purpose of watching Pathaan

It’s always a joy for Shah Rukh Khan fans when he begins an Ask SRK session on Twitter. The actor, who has begun promoting his upcoming film Pathaan with full fervour, responded to several fans who asked him about his inspiration for fitness, the ‘purpose’ of watching the film, and even how much he earns in a month. Being SRK, he had a rather jovial and witty reply for all of them.

One fan asked, “Sir people are asking what is the purpose of watching Pathan movie?” SRK answered, “Oh God these people are really deep….what is the purpose of life? What is the purpose of anything..? Sorry I am not such a deep thinker.”

Oh God these people are really deep….what is the purpose of life? What is the purpose of anything..? Sorry I am not such a deep thinker. https://t.co/qC56YAp2k0 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 4, 2023

Another asked how much he earns in a month, and SRK replied, “Pyaar Beshumaar kamata hoon….har din…” A fan wrote, “Hrithik aajkl apni body dikha rha.. aapko challenge kar rha hai Duggu Ek reply de do use #AskSRK.” SRK answered, “Arre Duggu is my inspiration for the body….!!”

Considering there’s much interest about Salman Khan’s entry in the film, a hopeful fan asked, “Pathan me SALMAN KHAN ki entry kab hogi ? #AskSrk.” SRK wrote back, “#Pathaan is an interactive movie whenever you want bhai to come in the film use the QR code on the ticket and he will come in the film.” Hilariously, one fan wrote to him, “Sir ek OTP aaya hoga….jara batana.” SRK answered, “Beta main itna famous hoon mujhe OTP nahi aate….vendors just send me the goods when I order…tum apna dekh lo.”

#Pathaan is an interactive movie whenever you want bhai to come in the film use the QR code on the ticket and he will come in the film. https://t.co/337ENPbR7c — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 4, 2023

Reacting to why there isn’t enough ‘promotion’ for Pathaan, SRK wrote to a fan, “Do you know when #Pathaan is releasing? That’s promotion enough na.”

Pathaan marks Shah Rukh Khan’s return to films after four years. He last starred in the film Zero, with Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. The actor has booked 2023 to himself, Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki.