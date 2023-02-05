scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 05, 2023
Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan replies to young fan who didn’t like Pathaan: ‘Try DDLJ on her please, maybe she is the romantic types’

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan might have emerged as the biggest Bollywood movie at the box office till date, but it did not impress his one young fan.

Shah Rukh KhanShah Rukh Khan is currently basking in the success of his latest, Pathaan.
Listen to this article
Shah Rukh Khan replies to young fan who didn’t like Pathaan: ‘Try DDLJ on her please, maybe she is the romantic types’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Pathaan might be the biggest Bollywood blockbuster ever, but Shah Rukh Khan says he needs to work harder. The superstar on Sunday took to Twitter and replied to an adorable video of a young fan, who said she didn’t like Pathaan.

The Sidharth Anand spy actioner, co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, opened to blockbuster response on January 25 and has since emerged as the biggest Hindi film of all times.

Also Read |Pathaan box office collection Day 10: Shah Rukh Khan’s film hits Rs 729 crore worldwide, massive jump expected over weekend

A Twitter user shared a video of a young girl, who says she recently watched Pathaan, and tagged Shah Rukh. When asked if she liked the film, she said, “Naa.” The superstar, quote tweeting the tweet, wrote that he now has to work harder as he cannot disappoint his young audience.

“Oh oh!! Have to work harder now. Back to the drawing board. Can’t let the younger audience be disappointed. Desh ke youth ka sawaal hai. PS: Try DDLJ on her please….maybe she is the romantic types….kids u never know!” Shah Rukh wrote in his quintessential cheeky manner.

On Saturday, Pathaan clocked in approximately Rs. 22 to 24 crore, taking its total collections in Hindi to Rs. 384 crore and its all-India total to Rs. 398 crore. With this, Pathaan has gone past Dangal’s lifetime record of Rs 387 crore all India in just 11 days. On Sunday, Pathaan will enter the Rs 400 crore club at the box office and create history by becoming the first Hindi film to do so. The film is now eyeing the Hindi collections of KGF 2 (Rs 434.70 cr) and Baahubali 2 (Rs 511 cr).

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Also Read |Exclusive| Shridhar Raghavan reveals a Shah Rukh Khan torture scene, backstories of characters never made it to Pathaan: ‘Maybe they’ll release on YouTube’

Shah Rukh will be next seen in Jawan, directed by Atlee. The actor is currently shooting for the mass actioner, which also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra among others. Shah Rukh will close the year with his third release, Dunki. The film, also starring Taapsee Pannu, is directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Dunki is eyeing December 2023 release.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 05-02-2023 at 14:23 IST
Next Story

TMC worker killed in bomb blast in Bengal

Express Exclusive FM Nirmala Sitharaman speaks to The Indian Express sharing insights on Budget 2023
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

kapil son birthday
When Kapil Sharma became ‘Daddy Pig’ for son Trishaan
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 05: Latest News
Advertisement
close