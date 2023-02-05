Shah Rukh Khan replies to young fan who didn’t like Pathaan: ‘Try DDLJ on her please, maybe she is the romantic types’

Pathaan might be the biggest Bollywood blockbuster ever, but Shah Rukh Khan says he needs to work harder. The superstar on Sunday took to Twitter and replied to an adorable video of a young fan, who said she didn’t like Pathaan.

The Sidharth Anand spy actioner, co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, opened to blockbuster response on January 25 and has since emerged as the biggest Hindi film of all times.

A Twitter user shared a video of a young girl, who says she recently watched Pathaan, and tagged Shah Rukh. When asked if she liked the film, she said, “Naa.” The superstar, quote tweeting the tweet, wrote that he now has to work harder as he cannot disappoint his young audience.

“Oh oh!! Have to work harder now. Back to the drawing board. Can’t let the younger audience be disappointed. Desh ke youth ka sawaal hai. PS: Try DDLJ on her please….maybe she is the romantic types….kids u never know!” Shah Rukh wrote in his quintessential cheeky manner.

Oh oh!! Have to work harder now. Back to the drawing board. Can’t let the younger audience be disappointed. Desh ke youth ka sawaal hai. PS: Try DDLJ on her please….maybe she is the romantic types….kids u never know! https://t.co/UBpSnLOZrf — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 5, 2023

On Saturday, Pathaan clocked in approximately Rs. 22 to 24 crore, taking its total collections in Hindi to Rs. 384 crore and its all-India total to Rs. 398 crore. With this, Pathaan has gone past Dangal’s lifetime record of Rs 387 crore all India in just 11 days. On Sunday, Pathaan will enter the Rs 400 crore club at the box office and create history by becoming the first Hindi film to do so. The film is now eyeing the Hindi collections of KGF 2 (Rs 434.70 cr) and Baahubali 2 (Rs 511 cr).

Shah Rukh will be next seen in Jawan, directed by Atlee. The actor is currently shooting for the mass actioner, which also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra among others. Shah Rukh will close the year with his third release, Dunki. The film, also starring Taapsee Pannu, is directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Dunki is eyeing December 2023 release.