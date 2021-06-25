Shah Rukh Khan replies to man who asks if he is unemployed, promises ‘lot of films now’

Expect actor Shah Rukh Khan to let his wit do the talking every time fans or media throws a curveball at him. The actor completed 29 years in the Hindi film industry this week and decided to return the love that his fans shower on him via an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session.

And like every time the actor holds an AMA, the first thing he was asked about was his next release. SRK was last seen in 2018’s Zero, after which he took a long sabbatical. He is now working on Yash Raj Films’ Pathan, co-starring John Abraham and Deepika Padukone. However, the studio and the actor have remained tight-lipped about the project.

When asked if he is ready to announce the release schedule of his films, Shah Rukh said, “Loudspeakers make announcement….I will gently allow my films to enter your hearts….soon.” He also advised prudence during the pandemic when it comes to release announcements. “Right now with the situation I think it’s prudent to make film release schedules with a bit of patience,” he wrote.

As another person asked whether he is up for a dance number if not a film right now, he said, “Nahi yaar ab toh bahut saari movies hi aayengi (No, I will do a lot of movies now).”

He also gave a nod to his Pathan co-star John Abraham. When asked ‘how is your health’, SRK said, “Not as amazing as John Abraham but holding my own…ha ha.”

His best comeback, however, was in answer to the query, “App bhi Berozgaar ho gaye kya sir.. Hamari trah.” To this, he replied, “Jo kuch nahi karte….woh…”