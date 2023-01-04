Shah Rukh Khan renames Alia Bhatt ‘Amma Bhatt Kapoor’, has apt response for a person who says Pathaan will flop: ‘Beta badhon se…’

Actor Shah Rukh Khan, who has been lately doing several ‘Ask SRK’ sessions with his fans on Twitter, found another reason to interact with them. He recently realised that he has completed 13 years on the micro-blogging site and asked his fans for an ‘Ask SRK’ round. But he clarified he will only give ‘fun answers’ as he doesn’t want anything serious during his first AMA of the year.

“Realised it’s 13yrs on twitter. It’s been fun with all of u & fan clubs loving me so much. Mixed with good wishes, suggestions, memes, re-edits, expectations, unsolicited advice & some unsavoury behaviour…to all of u my best wishes to make a good life in the real world. #Pathan,”the actor wrote.

The actor juggled quite a few questions and answered them with his usual wit and panache. When a user asked him about Salman Khan’s entry in his upcoming movie Pathaan, the actor said, “#Pathaan is an interactive movie whenever you want bhai to come in the film use the QR code on the ticket and he will come in the film.”

Pathaan, helmed by Siddharth Anand, is scheduled to hit the theaters on January 25 this year. The film’s trailer will be released on January 10. It also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles.

When a user asked him to describe Deepika in one word, he tweeted, “She is so nice it’s unbelievable…” One of the users also wrote to SRK that Pathaan won’t succeed at the box office. Maintaining his calm, the actor advised him, “Beta badhon se aise baat nahi karte!! (We should not talk to elders like this).”

Shah Rukh also had a sweet chat with her Dear Zindagi co-actor Alia Bhatt. A user asked him why does Alia call him SR and he replied, “Could mean sweet& romantic or maybe senior & respected or maybe just shah rukh.”

Alia Bhatt was quick to respond as she clarified what she means when she calls the Badshah of Bollywood ‘SR’. She tweeted, “More like sweet and respected :) But from 25th Jan I’m going to switch to calling you Pathaan 🔥❤ See I’m so creative an 🤩.” SRK replied to her, “Done lil one. And I am now going to call u lil Amma Bhatt Kapoor!”

Shah Rukh also praised actor Vijay as one of the Twitter users asked him about his opinion of the actor. He replied, “He is too sweet and quiet. Fed me lovely dinner also….” Shah Rukh met actor Vijay while he was shooting for Atlee’s Jawan in Chennai. He also called Atlee a ‘fun’ person in one of his tweets. On being asked about music composer Anirudh Ravichander, Shah Rukh wrote, “He just composed a lovely song for Jawan with Atlee. Too good both of them are and fun.”

After Pathaan, Shah Rukh will be seen in Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, both of which will release during the year.