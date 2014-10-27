Shah Rukh Khan remembers his dad on 87th birth anniversary

SRK tweeted: “My fathers Birthday today. He would have been 87 & very proud I think. “Hum tumhari umr ke the toh pahadon pe nange paanv charh jaate the… ”

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is riding high on the super success of his recent release ‘Happy New Year’, remembered his dad on 87th birth anniversary.

SRK tweeted: “My fathers Birthday today. He would have been 87 & very proud I think. “Hum tumhari umr ke the toh pahadon pe nange paanv charh jaate the… ”

The actor is father of three children – Aryan, Suhana and li’l AbRam. His father died when SRK was young. SRK’s sister Shahnaz never fully recovered from the shock of her parents deaths and continues to live with SRK and Gauri in their Mumbai home Mannat.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App