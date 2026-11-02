‘I want to be a star’: Shah Rukh Khan rejected ‘intellectual films’ early in his career

Karan Johar has often spoken about the first time he met Shah Rukh Khan. It was at the office of veteran filmmaker Aanand Mahendroo back in the late 1980s. While Karan was about to make his acting debut with Mahendroo’s 1989 children’s sci-fi television show Indradhanush, Shah Rukh showed up to reject a role in the same series. Given how callously he turned down the role, Karan initially thought him to be quite arrogant, before working with him years later as an assistant director, co-actor, and his costume stylist on Aditya Chopra’s 1995 seminal blockbuster romantic comedy Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

However, Mahendroo had a slightly different version of what happened. “How Karan says it is with a little masala: ‘Mujhe serial-verial nahi karna hai (I don’t want to do any serials)!’ That’s not how Shah Rukh is,” the filmmaker said on Screen Spotlight earlier this year. He confirmed that he had offered Shah Rukh the role of Bala, the elder brother of protagonist Appu, and that the actor had initially agreed to play the part. However, the role eventually went to Akshay Anand.

Shah Rukh Khan showed up at Aanand Mahendroo’s office that day to tell him that he couldn’t do a show, since he’d been offered his debut film, Ketan Mehta’s 1995 musical parody Oh Darling! Yeh Hai India. However, the shoot of that film took longer than expected, and Shah Rukh’s debut film, Raj Kanwar’s 1992 action romance Deewana, released a few years later in 1992.

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Mahendroo recalled that even after becoming a star in the following years, particularly after the release of Yash Chopra’s 1993 hit romantic thriller Darr, Shah Rukh agreed to do a cameo in the director’s 1993 TV show production, Basu Chatterjee’s Rajani. “Had that (Shah Rukh being arrogant) been the case, then I wouldn’t have such good relations with him that years later, after Darr became a hit, we’d work for a whole day together on Rajani. The next day, he allowed us to shoot in his house in Bandra,” recalled the filmmaker.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Delhi days before becoming a star

Aanand Mahendroo and Shah Rukh Khan go a long way back, when the latter was still a struggling actor, and hadn’t even relocated to Mumbai from his hometown Delhi. “I used to have an office in Delhi as well, and Shah Rukh would come there to meet me. I liked the guy. He was a member of Qutub Club, and would take me bowling. He would take me to Paranthe Wali Gali at night, put music on full blast, stand on top of the car, and sing Govinda’s song ‘Kaali Aankhen Miss India,'” recounted Mahendroo, referring to the popular dance track from Ajay Kashyap’s 1996 film Zordaar.

Calling him “very uninhibited”, Mahendroo also described Shah Rukh as a “smart and polished” man who “understands cinema”. Recalling an incident that reflected Shah Rukh’s clarity about his career, the filmmaker said his family friend, legendary filmmaker Basu Bhattacharya, once offered the actor a role in a film. However, Shah Rukh had other plans. “I’m not interested in doing intellectual films. There are quite a few actors in the industry already, I want to be a star,” Shah Rukh told Bhattacharya. Mahendroo added, “The best thing is, he’s very clear about what he wants to do and doesn’t.”

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His relationship with Shah Rukh Khan evolved over the years, all the way up till when he and Shah Rukh would smoke together on the set of Subhash Ghai’s 1997 romantic film Pardes. “I saw a bit of myself in him. He just wouldn’t go to the makeup room. Even when they were taking Mahima’s shots or choreographer Ahmed Khan would be shooting something with the junior artistes, he’d remain on set. He was living cinema all the time. And that’s what resonated a lot with me,” added Mahendroo.