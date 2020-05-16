Shah Rukh Khan pens an emotional note remembering Red Chillies’ member Abhijeet

Shah Rukh Khan shared a note stating the lessons lockdown has taught him.(Shah Rukh Khan/Twitter) Shah Rukh Khan shared a note stating the lessons lockdown has taught him.(Shah Rukh Khan/Twitter)

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan shared his grief as one of the first members of Red Chillies team Abhijeet passed away. The actor shared on Twitter, “We did some good, some wrong but always believed we will sail through because strong team members like him were there to look after the rest of us. Will miss you my friend.”

We all started the journey of making films with Dreamz Unlimited. Abhijeet was my most resilient & solid ally. V did some good, some wrong but always believed v will sail through because strong team members like him were there to look after the rest of us. Will miss u my friend. https://t.co/ZpXMr1NWlz — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 15, 2020

The superstar also wrote a note talking about the lessons he has learned during the lockdown. He mentioned that the time reminds all of us that we can live without so many people around, we can laugh with those we fought so hard and “above all, love is still worth it, no matter what anyone else tells you.”

The note read:

That we have been living far beyond our exigencies, most of which don’t really matter as much as we thought they did.

That we really don’t need (emotionally) more poeple around us than the ones we feel like talking to while we are locked up.

That we can stop the clock for a bit and reimagine our lives when the rush to acquire false securities is peeled away from us.

That we can laugh with those we fought so hard… and know that our ideas were not actually any bigger than theirs.

And above all, love is still worth it, no matter what anyone else tells you!

