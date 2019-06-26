Shah Rukh Khan recreates his iconic bike scene from Deewana

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan completed 27 years in the film industry on Tuesday and his fans showered him with love and blessings on the occasion. To express his gratitude, the Badshah of Bollywood shot a video and posted it on his Twitter handle.

In the video, SRK recreated his entry scene from his debut film Deewana which hit theaters in 1992. He left his followers nostalgic as he got on the wheels with the song “Koi Na Koi Chahiye Pyar Karne Wala” playing in the background.

Later, Shah Rukh Khan thanked his fans for “bearing” with him. He said, “I want to say a big thank you for 27 years in Indian cinema which is exactly half of my lifetime on Earth. I have been trying to entertain my fans and many times I have succeeded and many times I have failed. Thank you all for bearing with me since I came on a motorcycle in the film called Deewana singing “Koi Na Koi Chaiye” and riding into your hearts. You not only allowed me to ride into your hearts but also allowed me to stay there.”

Thank you for the awesome 27 years everybody and Thank you Sharad for the bikes! pic.twitter.com/UMg6k78C06 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2019

Shah Rukh made his Bollywood debut with Raj Kanwar directorial Deewana that released in 1992. The film also starred Rishi Kapoor and Divya Bharti. He went on to rule the rest of the decade with hits like Baazigar (1993). Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge (1995), Dil To Pagal Hai (1997), Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998) and many more films.

For now, King Khan is on a break from work. In a recent interview with Filmfare, he said, “I have no film with me right now. I am not working on any film. Usually what happens is when your one film is coming to an end, you begin work on your next film and I get involved within 3-4 months. But this time I am just not feeling like…My heart doesn’t allow me to..I just felt that I should rather take time out, watch films, listen to stories and read more books.”