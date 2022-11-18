Shah Rukh Khan recommended Divya Dutta for Dil Se, but Mani Ratnam couldn’t cast her: ‘I can’t have two similar…’

Actor Divya Dutta started her acting career in 1994, and since then she has starred in several movies. But the actor has gotten only one chance to star alongside her ‘crush’ Shah Rukh Khan. She was seen in Veer Zaara, in which she essayed the role of Zaara aka Preity Zinta’s friend Shabbo. But Shah Rukh had also recommended Divya’s name to Mani Ratnam for his 1998 film Dil Se.

In a recent interaction with Aaj Tak, Divya revealed meeting SRK in Delhi’s Connaught Place where he was shooting for Dil Se. She met him while he was sitting in a Jeep and people were banging on the window and doors of the car to catch a glimpse of Shah Rukh.

Divya Dutta said, “He extended his hand and received me, just like in a film. He asked me, ‘Do you want to have some tea?’ He asked me why I was there, and I just said, ‘I want to be a part of Dil Se’. He promised to convey my message.”

Divya further shared that on Shah Rukh Khan’s recommendation, Mani Ratnam messaged her. But the filmmaker said he won’t be able to cast her as she looks ‘similar’ to the film’s female lead Manisha Koirala. She recalled the filmmaker saying, “I can’t have two similar actresses in one film.” So, the role went to Preity Zinta. But Divya said she will always be thankful to Shah Rukh.

Divya Dutta was last seen in Kangana Ranaut-led Dhaakad. The film failed to make an impact at the box office.