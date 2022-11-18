scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 18, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan recommended Divya Dutta for Dil Se, but Mani Ratnam couldn’t cast her: ‘I can’t have two similar…’

Divya Dutta revealed meeting Shah Rukh Khan in Delhi's Connaught Place where he was shooting for Dil Se. She then told him that she wants to be a part of Dil Se.

shah rukh khan divya duttaDivya Dutta and Shah Rukh Khan starred together in Veer Zaara. (Photo: Divya Dutta/Instagram)

Actor Divya Dutta started her acting career in 1994, and since then she has starred in several movies. But the actor has gotten only one chance to star alongside her ‘crush’ Shah Rukh Khan. She was seen in Veer Zaara, in which she essayed the role of Zaara aka Preity Zinta’s friend Shabbo. But Shah Rukh had also recommended Divya’s name to Mani Ratnam for his 1998 film Dil Se.

In a recent interaction with Aaj Tak, Divya revealed meeting SRK in Delhi’s Connaught Place where he was shooting for Dil Se. She met him while he was sitting in a Jeep and people were banging on the window and doors of the car to catch a glimpse of Shah Rukh.

Also read |When Divya Dutta met her ‘ever favourite’ Salman Khan, went on to play his sister in Veergati, see pics

Divya Dutta said, “He extended his hand and received me, just like in a film. He asked me, ‘Do you want to have some tea?’ He asked me why I was there, and I just said, ‘I want to be a part of Dil Se’. He promised to convey my message.”

Divya further shared that on Shah Rukh Khan’s recommendation, Mani Ratnam messaged her. But the filmmaker said he won’t be able to cast her as she looks ‘similar’ to the film’s female lead Manisha Koirala. She recalled the filmmaker saying, “I can’t have two similar actresses in one film.” So, the role went to Preity Zinta. But Divya said she will always be thankful to Shah Rukh.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Vasan Bala on Monica, O My Darling’s fight scene: ‘Rajkummar ...Premium
Vasan Bala on Monica, O My Darling’s fight scene: ‘Rajkummar ...
UPSC Key- November 18, 2022: Why you should read ‘Places of Worship Act, ...Premium
UPSC Key- November 18, 2022: Why you should read ‘Places of Worship Act, ...
Streetwise Kolkata: Old Post Office Street, stuck between a hazy past an...Premium
Streetwise Kolkata: Old Post Office Street, stuck between a hazy past an...
Stock market back at 62,000: is the time right for investors?Premium
Stock market back at 62,000: is the time right for investors?

Divya Dutta was last seen in Kangana Ranaut-led Dhaakad. The film failed to make an impact at the box office.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 18-11-2022 at 09:52:44 pm
Next Story

Bukayo Saka ready to thrive at World Cup after racist attacks

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Neha Bhasin
Inside Neha Bhasin’s birthday bash
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 18: Latest News
Advertisement