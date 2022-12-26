Shah Rukh Khan recalls how he quickly nabbed the opportunity of doing Pathaan: ‘I started working out…’

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently revealed that he always wanted to star in an action film and so when Pathaan came his way, he instantly took it. The Siddharth Anand directorial, also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, marks SRK’s comeback to Bollywood after five years.

In a recent interview, Shah Rukh revealed that it was his ‘life’s dream’ to do an action film. “I have had this big desire to do an action film, ever since I entered the film industry. When we (producer Aditya Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan) started off, he wrote action film for me. I never thought I could do romance or social drama. But one day, he came to me and said, ‘Can we drop this idea, Shah Rukh? I’ve got a love story to do.’” SRK revealed that he was hesitant and thought that love stories were rather ‘boring’.

However, Aditya Chopra convinced him to take up the film, which turned out to be Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaaenge, one of the biggest blockbusters of Shah Rukh Khan’s career. “That was years ago. So, this time when he said Pathaan, it was COVID and just a little shooting was allowed. I quickly jumped on it and told my team, ‘Let’s do it before he cancels.’ So, I worked out and built a body. But they didn’t want any of it. They told me, ‘You just do cool action. You are easy.’”

SRK added that Pathaan is an ‘over-the-top’ action film and hopes his kids like it. The actor further said that he “whistled the loudest” when he saw the trailer for the film.

Shah Rukh Khan also commented on his journey in the industry, mentioning that he ‘equates’ certain life instances to his films. “Cinema is life. The most important events of my life, I equate them to films. When my son was born, I remember it was the last day of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai when Gauri went to the hospital.”

Pathaan will release on January 25.