Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Indian cricketers dancing to Jhoome Jo Pathaan: ‘Will have to learn it from Virat and Jadeja’

During his latest Ask SRK session, Shah Rukh Khan said Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja's danced better than him on Pathaan song Jhoome Jo Pathaan.

Virat Kohli was recently seen aping Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan moves.

Shah Rukh Khan’s #AskSRK session on Twitter on Tuesday led to many ROFLing moments, while a few warmed fans’ hearts. The Bollywood superstar also did not shy away from heaping praise on his counterparts and also revealed about his first Valentine’s Day gift to wife Gauri Khan.

A few social media users tagged Shah Rukh on the now viral video of Indian cricketers dancing on “Jhoome Jo Pathaan” and sought his reaction on the same. Impressed by the sportsmen’s moves, the Bollywood star replied, “They are doing it better than me!! Will have to learn it from Virat And Jadeja!!!”

The video is from the Border-Gavaskar test match on Saturday, where India defeated Australia by an inning and 123 runs. On Day 3 of the test match, the Indian team was seen waiting for a few players before Australia started batting. As the Pathaan song Jhoome “Jo Pathaan” played at the VCA stadium, Virat Kohli attempted the hook step which the TV cameras duly captured. Ravindra Jadeja too joined him as they did the dance step together.

Also Read |Shah Rukh Khan roots for Aamir Khan, calls Deepika Padukone ‘warm and beautiful’ and reacts to that viral Sharon Stone gesture

 

A few days back, Shah Rukh Khan shared photos and videos from Delhi, Kolkata, Silchar, Nagpur, Bengaluru and many other cities as fan clubs shared how they watched Pathaan and turned it into an event. The actor also shared videos and photos from Egypt, Australia and New Zealand, among other places.

He thanked his fans for their love, asking them to be safe at all times. Reacting to a video where several people climbed on a vehicle and were bursting crackers, Shah Rukh wrote, “Yaar yeh toh kaafi zyaada ho gaya thank u (Now this is too much).”

Also Read |Pathaan and beyond: Decoding Brand Shah Rukh Khan and why he is still the undefeated Badshah of Bollywood

Even after 20 days of release, Pathaan seems to be unstoppable. The Siddharth Anand directorial minted Rs 4.6 crore (early estimates) on its fourth Monday, according to industry tracker Sacnilk, which takes it closer to the Rs 480 crore mark domestically.

First published on: 14-02-2023 at 15:12 IST
First published on: 14-02-2023 at 15:12 IST
