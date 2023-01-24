scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Ajay Devgn calling Pathaan’s opening ‘fantastic’: ‘He has been a pillar of support…’

After Ajay Devgn said he's been reading about Pathaan's 'fantastic opening', Shah Rukh Khan called him a pillar of support, during his 'Ask SRK' session on Twitter. Read on for some hilarious responses that he gave to fans.

Ajay Devgn said he's very happy reading about Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan's big opening.
Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Ajay Devgn calling Pathaan’s opening ‘fantastic’: ‘He has been a pillar of support…’
A day before Pathaan hit cinema halls, Shah Rukh Khan indulged in a virtual interaction with his fans. The superstar held another session of ‘AskSRK’ on Twitter, where he once again left his followers impressed with his wit. However, fans also got to see his warmth towards his friends, as he tweeted words of praise for his contemporary Ajay Devgn.

Ajay’s upcoming film Bholaa’s second teaser dropped earlier today. While speaking to the media, he mentioned about Pathaan’s ‘fantastic opening’, and how it makes him really happy. A fan shared the same clip with Shah Rukh and asked him for his response.

“Ajay has been a pillar of support and love to me and my family for years. He is a wonderful actor and beautiful human being. Strong and silent,” King Khan replied on the post.

Also Read |Shah Rukh Khan gives a philosophical answer as fan asks the view from the top: ‘The edge I stand on is very small’

 

For the unversed, Ajay Devgn spoke about Drishyam 2 becoming a hit, and how Pathaan’s opening looks promising for the industry. “After my film became superhit I would say, we need more three-four superhit films. Because after the pandemic things had slowed down and we need to inculcate that habit among people to come to theatres to watch a film. So let’s keep fingers crossed. I want every film to be super duper hit,” he said.

Ajay added, “Like, Pathaan is releasing and whatever reports we are reading about the advance booking it seems fantastic and I am very happy about it from the bottom of my heart. And I tell this to everyone that we all should be very happy about this.”

Also Read |Pathaan crosses Rs 50 crore in advance booking, to release in over 100 countries: Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback vehicle has already sold tickets worth Rs 23 cr for day 1

Shah Rukh Khan did not leave his fans disappointed when it comes to expecting some witty replies from him. When a fan asked him about his ‘abs’, he replied, “Aibs bahut hain sardar…kuch good qualities dhoond raha hoon ab.” Another follower mentioned how he got married last week, and whether he should watch Pathaan or go for his honeymoon. Sounding disappointed at his time management, SRK replied, “Beta ek hafta ho gaya abhi tak honeymoon nahi kiya!!! Now go see #Pathaan with wife and do honeymoon later…”

The Badshah of Bollywood also shared his plans for the day. Answering a question whether he would be would be watching the film tomorrow or keep an eye at the box office, the loving father posted, “Kal main sirf apne bacchon ke saath baithunga…bas.”

Checkout more tweets of SRK answering fans’ questions:

 

 

 

 

 

Also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, Pathaan is directed Siddharth Anand. The advance booking of Pathaan began in full-fledged mode on January 20, and on the first day itself, it sold over 5 lakh tickets. Over 2 lakh tickets were sold in the top three multiplex chains, PVR, INOX, and Cinepolis.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has sold tickets worth more than Rs 23 crore for day one, and worth Rs 13.3 crore for day two. Other days account for Rs 13.9 crore, with total pre-sales coming in at over Rs 50 crore. The film will release in over 100 countries.

First published on: 24-01-2023 at 14:45 IST
Republic Day 2023 to feature 23 tableaux from Assam, Jammu & Kashmir, more: How are they selected?

