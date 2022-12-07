scorecardresearch
Shah Rukh Khan displays trademark warm-hearted wit in reaction to son Aryan Khan’s debut project announcement: ‘No early mornings’

Shah Rukh Khan is excited for his son Aryan Khan, who is taking his first steps in the film industry with a project that he will write and direct.

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Gauri Khan/ Instagram)
Shah Rukh Khan had warm words of encouragement for his son Aryan Khan, who on Tuesday announced his first official project in the film industry. It had long been rumoured that Aryan prefers staying behind the camera, as opposed to his illustrious father, and his younger sister Suhana, who is gearing up for her acting debut.

In an Instagram post, Aryan shared a picture of a script, and wrote that he has ‘Wrapped with the writing’ and ‘can’t wait to say action’, implying that he is the writer-director of an upcoming Red Chillies project. In the comments section, Shah Rukh wrote, “Wow…thinking…believing…dreaming done, now onto dare…wish you the best for the first one. It’s always special.” Aryan responded, “Thank you! Looking forward to your surprise visits on set.”

Shah Rukh made him promise to keep only ‘afternoon shifts’, and ‘no early mornings’, making a reference to his reputation as a night owl. Aryan’s mother, Gauri Khan commented that she ‘can’t wait to watch’ whatever he comes up with. It is speculated that Aryan is working on a series with co-writer Bilal Siddiqui.

 

In a recent interview with Deadline, Shah Rukh said that the main reason behind his four-year sabbatical from acting was that he wanted to spend more time with his children. Aryan and Suhana were both on the verge of graduating from college and commencing their professional careers.

Shah Rukh had shared similar words of encouragement when Suhana’s debut film, Netflix’s The Archies, was announced some months ago. “And remember Suhana, you are never going to be perfect. But being yourself is the closest to that. Be kind and giving as an actor. The brickbats and applause is not yours to keep. The part of you that gets left behind on screen will always belong to you. You have come a long way baby. But the road to people’s heart is unending. Stride forth and make as many smile as you can. Now let there be light… camera and action!” he had written.

Shah Rukh himself is gearing up for his major comeback in starring roles. He’ll appear in three films in 2023, starting with Pathaan, then Jawan, and then Dunki.

