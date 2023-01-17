Shah Rukh Khan ranks third on world’s richest actors’ list, beats Tom Cruise and Jackie Chan

Shah Rukh Khan is all set to return to the big screen after four years with Pathaan and while one might think that staying away from the movies might have affected his net worth, this has not been the case for the King of Bollywood. As per a recent list released by the World of Statistics, Shah Rukh Khan is the third richest actor in the world with his net worth at $770 million.

The list is led by Seinfeld star Jerry Seinfeld and Tyler Perry with $1 billion. They are followed by Dwayne Johnson, with $800 million. Shah Rukh Khan is the only Indian on the list. SRK, apart from acting, has a sports business, his VFX company and a host of other business ventures.

Top Gun star Tom Cruise follows SRK on the list with $620 million. The only other non-American, apart from SRK, on this list is Jackie Chan with $520 million. George Clooney and Robert De Niro end the list with $500 million.

Richest actors in the world: 🇺🇸 Jerry Seinfeld: $1 Billion

🇺🇸 Tyler Perry: $1 Billion

🇺🇸 Dwayne Johnson: $800 million

🇮🇳 Shah Rukh Khan: $770 million

🇺🇸 Tom Cruise: $620 million

🇭🇰 Jackie Chan: $520 million

🇺🇸 George Clooney: $500 million

🇺🇸 Robert De Niro: $500 million — World of Statistics (@stats_feed) January 8, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan has been extensively promoting Pathaan at various international venues. The actor was a part of the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah. He also promoted the film at the FIFA World Cup Final.

Recently, the trailer of Pathaan was played in Dubai on the Burj Khalifa. The Chak De India star was present at the venue and treated the fans with his signature pose and also performed the hook step of Jhoome Jo Pathaan.

The Siddharth Anand directorial first dropped its song Besharam Rang in December which led to many controversies concerning the colours of costumes worn by Shah Rukh and Deepika Padukone. Many political leaders opposed the release of the film at the time. SRK addressed the hate on social media at the opening ceremony of the Kolkata International Film Festival where he said, “I read somewhere negativity increases social media consumption and thereby increases its commercial value as well. Such pursuits enclose the collective narrative, making it divisive and destructive.”

Also starring John Abraham, Pathaan releases in theatres on January 25.