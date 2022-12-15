Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji slay it in black as they head to Kolkata International Film Festival

Actor Shah Rukh Khan, who is gearing up for the release of his next Pathaan, a Yash Raj Production, was clicked at Mumbai’s Kalina airport. Along with him, his Chalte Chalte and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai co-star Rani Mukerji was also seen entering the terminal. Both the actors looked stylish in black.

Shah Rukh, who was dressed in a black jacket and black cap, wore sunglasses and didn’t pose for the paparazzi. Whereas Rani, dressed in black saree with grey border smiled and waved at the cameramen before entering the airport.

Rani tied her hair in a sleek bun and wore sunglasses to complete her look. The duo are headed to West Bengal to attend the inauguration of Kolkata International Film Festival.

Check out their pictures –

Actor Shah Rukh Khan at Kalina airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Actor Shah Rukh Khan at Kalina airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Actor Shah Rukh Khan was seen with manager Pooja Dadlani. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Actor Shah Rukh Khan was seen with manager Pooja Dadlani. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Actor Rani Mukerji arrives at Kalina airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Actor Rani Mukerji arrives at Kalina airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Actor Rani Mukerji waved and smiled at the cameramen waiting for her. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Actor Rani Mukerji waved and smiled at the cameramen waiting for her. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Actor Rani Mukerji will next be seen in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Actor Rani Mukerji will next be seen in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Actor Abhishek Bachchan was also seen around the same time exiting the airport. The actor, dressed casually in a jacket and T-shirt, exited the airport and sat in his car without any delay.

Check out Abhishek’s pictures –

Actor Abhishek Bachchan seen arriving at the airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Actor Abhishek Bachchan seen arriving at the airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Rani’s first look in her upcoming film Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway was released recently. The film, which is inspired by true events, will present the actor in the role of a determined mother, who travels all the way to Norway for her children.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan is set to release on January 25. The Siddharth Anand directorial also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles. The film’s first track Besharam Rang was recently released.

The song also landed in a controversy after Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has asked for the makers of Pathaan to change the visuals and the costumes of the song. He spoke in Hindi and said, “The outfits that have been worn in the song are objectionable. It is evident that polluted minds are behind filming this song. Anyway, Deepika Padukone has been a supporter of the Tukde Tukde gang when she went for the JNU protests and that is why, I would like to request that they should correct the visuals of the song, correct the costumes, or else the permission to release this film in MP should be given or not will be a thinkable question.”