Sunday, September 16, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy

Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor in talk for biopic on Dhyan Chand; makers yet to finalise lead actor

Names of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor had cropped up to play the hockey legend Dhyan Chand on screen.

By: PTI | Mumbai | Published: July 3, 2016 1:42:12 pm
Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Srk, Ranbir, Dhyan Chand, Dhyan Chand biopic, Dhyan Chand biopic cast, Dhyan Chand film, entertainment news Names of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor are in talk for the biopic on the legendary hockey player Dhyan Chand.
The makers of forthcoming biopic on Dhyan Chand are yet to zero in on the lead actor who will essay the role of the legendary hockey player.

Names of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor had cropped up to play the hockey legend on screen. Of late, gossip mills were abuzz that Varun Dhawan would essay the part.

“The casting process is still on. We are not at liberty to share anything right now,” sources said.

“He (Varun) has two films in his kitty ‘Judwaa 2’ and ‘Badrinath Ki Dhulania’. Talks are on for other films,” another industry insider said.

Reportedly, it has been four years since Ashok Dhyan Chand, son of Dhyan Chand, sold movie rights of the film to be made on his father’s life to producers Pooja Shetty and Aarti Shetty.

According to reports, the Shetty sisters then took the idea to their filmmaker friend Karan Johar, who loved the theme and agreed to co-produce the film.

“Once it (casting) is done we will begin shoot. So, it can be this year or next year,” sources said.

The biopic will showcase the life of Dhyan Chand, how he rose to fame in British Raj in India and came to be known as one of the greatest hockey players of the world.

