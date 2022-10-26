Shah Rukh Khan radiates in black in this photo from Diwali celebration at Red Chillies Entertainment office, fans call him ‘cute’

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan had a Diwali celebration at the Red Chillies Entertainment office in Mumbai. A few photos and videos from the festivities have been circulating on social media. The actor was joined by his wife Gauri Khan and son AbRam at the celebration.

A photo posted on Shah Rukh’s fan page has him dressed in traditional attire. He is seen wearing a black kurta that he paired with white pathani. In the photo, SRK posed with the social media team of his IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders.

A video of the actor from outside the Red Chillies Entertainment office had him getting out of his car with AbRam. He held AbRam’s hand as he walked inside the building. Shah Rukh’s manager Pooja Dadlani also joined them in the Diwali celebration.

Here’s a picture of King Khan with Venky Mysore, managing team and the social media team of KKR at the #Diwali celebration at RCE office ♥️ #ShahRukhKhan #7DaysToSRKDay pic.twitter.com/apEPEQSufi — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) October 25, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

As the video was shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, fans showered love on their favourite star. One of them wrote in the comments section, “Aww caught a glimpse of Shahrukh😍😍🙈🙈. He is looking so cute😘.” Another fan added, “Badshah meri jaan 🔥🔥🥵.” A comment read, “”THE PATHANIIII SUITTT, srk in black…” There were a few who also expressed their excitement on watching Shah Rukh on the big screen again.

Before celebrating Diwali with his staff, Shah Rukh Khan had also celebrated the festival of lights with Amitabh Bachchan. Anupam, who was a guest at Big B’s bash, had shared a picture with the actor and written, “Diwali bonanza! Met my dearest friend #Shahrukh after a very long time. He was as always loving, caring, respectful, compassionate and of course charming! May God give him all the happiness in the world!❤️😍 @iamsrk #DDLJ #Friend #Love.”

Shah Rukh has three films in the pipeline, Pathaan, Dunki and Jawan. All three will release in theatres in 2023.