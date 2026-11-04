‘Poo is my alter ego’: Shah Rukh Khan questioned Karan Johar for enacting the role for Kareena

Kareena Kapoor had only done a handful of films when she was cast in director Karan Johar’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001), but it was her role as Pooja, aka Poo, in this film that catapulted her to unimaginable heights. Her portrayal of the free-spirited, young fashionista who always exuded main-character energy not only earned her praise, but Poo also became one of the most iconic mainstream Bollywood characters of the 21st century.

On the latest episode of Koffee with Karan, Karan Johar admitted that Poo is his “alter ego” and revealed how he decided Kareena would be perfect for the part. Recalling their meeting at a party, he said, “She was throwing attitude for no reason. She was 17. I looked at her, and I was like, ‘This is it. I want Kareena to be in this movie.'” The director-producer was in conversation with Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan during the fourth episode of his chat show Koffee With Karan Season 9.

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“I think Poo is my alter ego; Poo is me,” Karan said, as Kareena chimed in, “Karan used to do (enact) everything, and I just copied him in every shot and followed him to a T.” However, the movie’s lead actor Shah Rukh Khan wasn’t entirely happy with this. “At one point, Shah Rukh tapped me and said, ‘Tu usko karne dega? (Will you let her do it?)'” Kareena added, “But he (Karan) was loving it — even picking up the shoes.”

When Kareena Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan and others doubted Poo

Karan also revealed that pretty much no one, including Shah Rukh Khan, was confident that the character of Poo would work. “He later told me, ‘Only you and Bebo (Kareena) are finding this funny.’ Way back in 2001, this kind of high-camp, Gen Z girl saying these strange, bizarre lines [wasn’t common]. But after doing the scene where Poo rated the men, Kareena came up to me, tearing up, and said, ‘It’s the best scene of my career.’ She had been in the industry for just one year at that time (laughs).”

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However, even Kareena had reservations initially. “I had to convince her that she’s (Poo) going to be loved,” Karan recalled. He added, “Daboo uncle (Kareena’s father Randhir Kapoor) saw the film and told her, ‘You are playing Johnny Lever.’ But she worried whether the role would help her in any way. However, suddenly, things just started happening. And then she was Poo for about eight movies after that because it didn’t leave her system.”

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Kareena Kapoor turned down Kal Ho Naa Ho, Race opposite Saif

As the conversation progressed, Karan Johar revealed that Saif Ali Khan was upset when Kareena Kapoor turned down Nikhil Advani’s Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003). The film was produced by Karan Johar. “I remember how disturbed he was when you said no to Kal Ho Naa Ho because he was really looking forward to working with you.”

Saif chimed in, “Race (2008) was also offered to you, which was a really cool script. Yet, she said, ‘No, I am not doing anything right now.'” Kareena added, “Destiny had other plans. We fell in love in Tashan (2008).”

Saif and Kareena got married in 2012 and are now parents to two sons – Taimur and Jeh.