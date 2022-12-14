scorecardresearch
Shah Rukh Khan to promote Pathaan during FIFA World Cup final, his announcement video references Lionel Messi

Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Pathaan. He had released the teaser of the movie on the occasion of his birthday last month.

shah rukh khan pathaanShah Rukh Khan's Pathaan wll hit theaters on January 25, 2023. (Photo: YRF)
Actor Shah Rukh Khan has started promoting his upcoming film Pathaan, and his first destination for the same is the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The actor made an appearance during the pre-match coverage of the first semi-final between Croatia and Argentina. He shared with the viewers some interesting facts about the Lusail Stadium and why footballer Lionel Messi is a fan of the stadium.

During the pre-match coverage of the contest, the broadcaster shared a clip from Pathaan and also announced that the actor will be present in the studio on December 18, the day of the FIFA World Cup final.

The fans of the actor are excited to watch SRK during the final match. Those who do not watch football are also excited for the match as they will get to witness their favourite star talking about his upcoming movie. One of the fans wrote on Twitter, “More than ten years since I watched a soccer match… only one reason why I’m going to watch now. Can you guess the reason @iamsrk? The news is beyond mind blowing Shah Rukh dear 🤗#Pathaan 💥#ShahRukhKhan #FIFAWorldCup.” Another fan added, “I have never watched a game. I better check when’s the finals.”

Earlier, it was reported that Pathaan’s female lead, Deepika Padukone will unveil the FIFA World Cup trophy during the final of the world’s biggest sporting events.

Pathaan marks the return of Shah Rukh Khan to the silver screen after a gap of four years. The actor was last seen in the 2018 film Zero, along with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. Pathaan will release in the theaters on January 25, 2023. It also stars John Abraham as the antagonist.

