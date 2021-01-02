Shah Rukh Khan promises to meet fans ‘on the big screen in 2021’

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan released a video wishing his fans a Happy New Year. Towards the end of the video, he said, “See you all on the big screen in 2021.” His statement has left all his fans excited about his return to the silver screen after more than two years.

Shah Rukh was last seen on the big screen in Aanand L Rai’s 2018 film Zero. Ever since then, there have been many speculations around his next release. In November 2020, it was reported that the actor signed YRF’s next big-ticket project, tentatively, titled Pathan. He was also spotted outside Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai hinting at his return to work.

Also read | SRK begins filming his next, see photos

In his New Year wish, the ‘King of Romance’ hoped for a “bigger, better, brighter and more beautiful 2021”.

Watch Shah Rukh Khan’s video here:

Here’s wishing you all a safe, happy and prosperous 2021… pic.twitter.com/COgpPzPEQJ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 2, 2021

Acknowledging how 2020 has been an ‘awful’ year for many, the actor said, “I believe when one is at the lowest and the most bottom of their life, the good thing is that from here on, there’s only one way to move- upward, higher, to better places. So, 2020, whatever it has been, is in the past now. And I believe 2021 is going to be bigger, better, brighter and more beautiful for all of us. Inshallah.”

Being at his witty best, SRK shared he got late in wishing everyone on New Year because his team was not available, and it took him a long time to edit the video himself.