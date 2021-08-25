Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra top list of world’s most in-demand actors in new survey

Shah Rukh Khan, Allu Arjun, Priyanka Chopra, Salman Khan and Dhanush are among the most in-demand actors in the world, according to a content demand analytics company. Parrot Analytics has used a new analytics method, Talent Demand, to provide a new way to evaluate individual actors, athletes, musicians and more based on their global or country-specific audience demand, according to its press release.

The survey timeline was one month, starting from July 20 to August 18. The analysis has concluded that Indian actors are the most in-demand stars. Topping the list of 10 most in-demand stars worldwide is Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, followed by Telugu star Allu Arjun. Global star Priyanka Chopra takes the third position and is one of the two female stars on the list.

Other stars in the list are Dhanush, Tom Hiddleston, Dulquer Salmaan, Salman Khan, Sung Hoon, Kiara Advani and Mahesh Babu. In the US alone, Tom Hiddleston is the most in-demand actor followed by Jennifer Lopez. Also featuring in the list are Marvel stars like Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson and Zendaya.

Since Loki released on Disney Plus on June 9, Tom Hiddleston’s popularity has soared even higher. Loki is an American television series created by Michael Waldron, based on Marvel Comics featuring the character of the same name. Shah Rukh Khan’s name on the top is hardly surprising, even though he hasn’t had a release in almost three years now.

The superstar still remains one of the busiest actors in the world, with three big films coming up. Shah Rukh is currently working on YRF’s Pathan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. In October, he is rumoured to begin Atlee’s yet-untitled action thriller opposite South star Nayanthara. Shah Rukh also has Rajkumar Hirani’s next in the pipeline, as oer reports.

Allu Arjun is currently gearing up for the release of Pushpa, which will be released in two parts. The first part has been titled Pushpa: The Rise, and it will hit screens on December 25 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. It will most probably clash with Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha.

Priyanka Chopra’s reign only continues to rise as she has her filmography spread across the world. She is currently shooting for Russo Brothers’ Amazon Prime Video series Citadel. Priyanka also has untitled Matrix fourth installment, romantic drama Text for You and Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa, which she will begin shooting for next year.