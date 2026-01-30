Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra are ‘like-minded, similar personalities’, says producer: ‘We treated her so badly’

For many, Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra are an underutilised pairing who only worked together in two films, apart from a few special appearances. The Don stars had very different careers from that point on, with Priyanka moving to Hollywood a few years later. However, producer Shailendra Singh believes that despite the differences, both actors are, in fact, very similar people. During a recent interview, he spoke about how SRK and PC should be Indian cinema’s representatives and blamed Bollywood for not utilising Priyanka’s talent to the fullest.

Shailendra sat down to talk with Siddharth Kannan and was asked about Priyanka, as they were working in Bollywood during the same era. Recalling the time he met her, Shailendra said, “People like Priyanka Chopra should be the brand ambassadors of our industry. I have asked this question 10 times, ‘Who is the voice of Bollywood?’ Anyone just stands up and starts owning it. For the last 15 years it has been Karan Johar, but is he Bollywood? Why is he the voice?”