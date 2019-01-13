Have you seen these photos of Shah Rukh Khan, Priya Varrier and Anushka Sharma?

From Ranveer Singh’s selfie with Priya Varrier to Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam’s latest photo, scroll to see the viral photos of the day. Anushka Sharma, Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Sunny Leone, Ishaan Khatter, Parineeti Chopra and others also shared clicks on their social media accounts.

Shah Rukh Khan shared a click of himself and son AbRam. He wrote, “Weekend Research:“ A survey has found One in Three men are just as lazy as the other Two”. We r the other two and we don’t agree mom!.” (Photo: Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram)

Anushka Sharma is enjoying her time with husband Virat Kohli.

Sharing a few photos, Anushka wrote, “Days like these.” (Photo: Anushka Sharma/Instagram)

Viral girl Priya Prakash Varrier clicked a selfie with Ranveer Singh. (Photo: Priya Prakash Varrier/Instagram)

Akshay Kumar shared a photo from the sets of his upcoming film Kesari. He wrote,”Dushman de saahmne jad tak soormeyaan diyaan hikkaan tanndiyaan rehangiyaan, Iss dharti te lohriyaan manndiyaan rehangiyaan!! 36th Sikh Regiment di Saragarhi tukdi vallon sabnu Lohri diyaan bahut bahut vadhaayian!” (Photo: Akshay Kumar/Instagram)

Varun Dhawan posted this click on his Instagram account today. (Photo: Varun Dhawan/Instagram)

“हस्सो जियो मुस्कुराओं because it’s Sunday (& ur sister is laughing with u) @sonamkapoor #holiday,” wrote Arjun Kapoor sharing the photo. (Photo: Arjun Kapoor/Instagram)

It’s a wrap for Bhumi Pednekar’s Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. (Photo: Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram)

Bhumi shared photos from the sets along with a long note for her co-star Konkana Sen Sharma and the makers. (Photo: Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram)

Sunny Leone shared this picture with the caption, “What it looks like when the world around you keeps moving and you wish time would just stop so you can take a breath before you have to put a smile back on your face. :).” (Photo: Sunny Leone/Instagram)

Sunny shared another click and wrote along, “And now back to smiling! Which of the last two post do you think is reality? This smile is def genuine though. :)” (Photo: Sunny Leone/Instagram)

Student of the Year 2 stars Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria shared their ‘Happy Sunday’ clicks too. (Photo: Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria/Instagram)

Parineeti Chopra’s photo caption read, “Cozy ✨.” (Photo: Parineeti Chopra/Instagram)

Ishaan Khatter recently shared a click of himself and brother Shahid Kapoor on the sets of Koffee With Karan Season 6. (Photo: Ishaan Khatter/Instagram)

Athiya Shetty too shared a picture and wrote along, “pillow talk (struggle) ☁️.” (Photo: Athiya Shetty/Instagram)

Madhuri Dixit shared this amazing click of herself and husband Sriram Nene. She wrote, “Family and friendships are two of the greatest facilitators of happiness.💑😊 Grateful that I found both in one person! ♥#MomentsOfMine.” (Photo: Madhuri Dixit/Instagram)