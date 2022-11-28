scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 28, 2022

Shah Rukh-Preity-Saif’s Kal Ho Naa Ho clocks 19 years, Karan Johar pens emotional post: ‘An entire lifetime of memories…’

Filmmaker Karan Johar penned an emotional post on Instagram as Kal Ho Naa Ho, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan clocked 19 years.

Karan Johar's Kal Ho Naa Ho clocks 19 years

As Kal Ho Naa Ho, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zinta clocked 19 years, filmmaker Karan Johar penned an emotional post on Instagram. In his post, he mentioned that it was the last film he had spent with his father, Yash Johar.

Sharing photos with Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zinta, KJo wrote, “An entire lifetime of memories, in a heartbeat! This film gave so much more than just that – it gave me joy, unbreakable bonds, a different lens for story telling and of course – the last film set I could be on with my father. And for that, I will forever be grateful to this film!”

The film chronicled the love triangle between three different individuals, Aman (SRK), Naina (Preity) and Rohit (Saif). Aman sacrifices his love for Naina as he realises that he doesn’t have long to live, and plays matchmaker for her and Rohit, who is her best friend. The film was one of the biggest blockbusters of 2003, and like most of other KJo films, it became an inherent part of popular culture.

While it was Karan Johar’s story, he admitted in his autobiography, An Unsuitable Boy that he didn’t have the confidence to direct it and handed over the reins to Nikkhil Advani instead. “It was hard. When I look back. I feel I should have never given anybody else the chance to direct this film. Now I would never make the mistake of writing a film and giving it to another director. Today when I write that I’m the director of this film and that film, and I don’t have Kal Ho Na Ho there, it bothers me. I just feel terrible I didn’t direct it. I don’t know why I gave it away. It should have been me all along. I deeply regret that the film does not have my name on it as director. Because in spirit, in heart, perhaps in execution, it’s completely my film,” he had written. He also added that there was much conflict between him and Nikkhil during the making of the film. Nevertheless, they remain cordial today.

Last year filmmaker Nikkhil Advani revealed to Hindustan Times that SRK absolutely ‘hated’ his death scene in the film and said that he was ‘too irreverent’ and not ‘giving it any respect’. At the same time, SRK was shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas, where he felt the death scene was far more impactful.  Comparing the two, the star told Nikkhil, “Now, that’s called a death scene.” Advani tried to explain to SRK that he was looking at ‘death as a comma, not a fullstop’.

First published on: 28-11-2022 at 11:33:56 am
