‘Shah Rukh mei pura Hindustan basta hai’: Neeraj Ghaywan, Swara Bhaskar, Kanika Dhillon share viral poem supporting SRK

Ever since the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan in the Mumbai drug bust case on October 3, social media has got divided into two groups – anti-SRK and pro-SRK. Even as the actor and his family were trolled incessentally, hashtags like ‘I Stand With SRK’, ‘I am with Aryan Khan’, ‘With SRK’ and others are constantly trending on social media. Fans and contemporaries of SRK are expressing their solidarity with the actor.

Earlier this week, writer Akhil Katyal wrote a poem on Shah Rukh Khan. Referring to the characters SRK has played over the years, Akhil expressed that the actor has the whole of India in him. As soon as he posted the poem on his Instagram account, it went viral and received immense support and love from the actor’s fans.

ALSO READ | Aryan Khan bail hearing in Mumbai cruise drug bust case posted for Wednesday

Read the poem here:

Wo Kabhi Rahul hai, kabhi Raj

Kabhi Charlie toh kabhi Max

Surinder bhi wo, Harry bhi wo

Devdas bhi aur Veer bhi

Ram, Mohan, Kabir bhi

Wo Amar hai, Samar hai

Rizwan, Raees, Jehangir bhi

Shayad isliye kuch logon ke halak mein fasta hai

Ki ek Shahrukh mein pura hindustan basta hai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akhil Katyal (@katyal.akhil)

Sharing the poem on Twitter, writer Kanika Dhillon agreed with Akhil’s words. “Yassss …how beautifully n aptly put… ek Shahrukh mein poora Hindustan basta hai!” she tweeted. Sayani Gupta expressed her support to Shah Rukh and his family during the tough times. “With you. Always in solidarity,” she wrote. Filmmaker Ajitabha Bose tweeted, “Everything will be okay soon. Very soon. We srkians will always stand with you.”

Neeraj Ghaywan also retweeted Akhil’s poem. He quoted few lines from Dil Se’s title track. “Bandhan Hai Rishton Mein, Kaaton Ki Taarein Hain, Patthar Ke Darwaaze Deewaarein, Belein Phir Bhi Ugti Hain, Aur Guchchhe Bhi Khilte Hain, Aur Chalte Hain Afsaane, Kirdaar Bhi Milte Hain, Vo Rishtey Dil Dil Dil Thay,” he wrote and ended his post with ‘Love you @iamsrk! Dil se’.

Swara Bhaskar was also one of the celebrities who lent her support to SRK by sharing Akhil’s poem.

SRK’s elder son Aryan Khan was arrested by NCB on the cruise ship Cordelia Cruises’ Empress where a rave party was allegedly taking place. Apart from Aryan Khan, Munmun Dhamecha, Arbaaz Merchant, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Gomit Chopra, Nupur Sarika, and Vikrant Chhokar were also arrested. The court sent Aryan to judicial custody on Thursday.

A special court will hear the bail application of Aryan Khan on Wednesday. Earlier, the hearing was scheduled for Monday.