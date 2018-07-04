Shah Rukh Khan news, photos and videos LIVE UPDATES

Shah Rukh Khan will be seen next in Zero. Shah Rukh Khan will be seen next in Zero.

Shah Rukh Khan is enjoying a well-deserved vacation with his wife Gauri and kids Aryan, Suhana and AbRam.

Shah Rukh recently wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming Aanand L Rai film Zero. In Zero, SRK stars alongside Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. From the teasers that have been released so far, the audience has already seen Shah Rukh’s look as a vertically challenged man.

It is being speculated that his next project would be the Rakesh Sharma biopic Salute. There are also reports that Shah Rukh Khan will soon make a television appearance on the finale episode of Dus Ka Dum, which is hosted by Salman Khan.