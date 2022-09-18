Shah Rukh Khan’s photo from Brahmastra set with his stunt double goes viral. See here

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s latest appearance in Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra left fans jumping with joy. And now, an unseen photo from the shoot is doing rounds in the media. The actor’s stunt double Hasit Savani shared a photo with him on Instagram, calling it a ‘pleasure’ to have worked with the actor.

“A real pleasure to be the stunt double for the legend, Shah Rukh Khan, for his cameo sequence in Bollywood film Brahmastra,” he captioned the post.

In the photo, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor is seen posing with Hasit in his Brahmastra look. The stunt performer tagged Filmcity, Mumbai as the location. There is also the green chroma screen in the background, and Hasit is prepped up with a harness for his action. Fans were excited to see the BTS picture and dropped heart and fire emojis on the post. While a few lauded Hasit for his performance, most could not stop heaping praises on SRK for his humility.

As readers would know, Shah Rukh Khan had a cameo in Brahmastra, playing scientist Mohan Bhargav. He was one of the keepers of the Brahmastra and also bestowed with the power of Vanar Astra.

His appearance in the Ayan Mukerji directorial was widely loved by the audience, who have not seen the star in a full-fledged feature since his 2018 movie Zero. The actor’s role in Brahmastra has led to several fan theories that he might return for the sequel, and also an online petition, requesting Ayan to mount a spin-off of Brahmastra’s Mohan Bhargav.

In an interview with indianexpress.com, Ayan Mukerji teased that the beloved character might be back on screen. “Before the fans were saying it, we were also saying that ourselves. When we were shooting the sequence in 2019, we were also saying on sets. As we discovered the personality of the scientist, we said, ‘Yaar, we have to do stuff. We have to do the origins story of the scientist!’”

Ayan said his team resonated with the idea of not limiting Shah Rukh’s Mohan Bhargav only to part one of Brahmastra as they also genuinely were fascinated with the character.

“We were also vibing on that frequency, my assistants and I. So, I guess my response to the spin-off demand is that: We are already thinking about it. We are hearing everything and are planning our next moves,” the director concluded.