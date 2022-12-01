scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 01, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan performs Umrah in Mecca post-wrapping shoot of Dunki, see photos

A few photos of Shah Rukh Khan have surfaced on social media where the actor is seen praying in the holy city of Mecca. He was in Saudi Arabia for the shoot of his film Dunki.

shah rukh khan meccaShah Rukh Khan was spotted at Mecca. (Photo: @teamsrkfc/Twitter)

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan announced wrapping up the Saudi Arabia schedule of Rajkumar Hirani directorial Dunki on Wednesday. Now, a few photos of SRK have surfaced on social media where the actor is seen praying in the holy city of Mecca.

In the photos which have been posted on the fan pages of Shah Rukh, the actor is seen surrounded by people. He wore a white garment as he performed Umrah. The fans of the actor showered him with love as the photos went viral on the internet.

On Wednesday, Shah Rukh Khan had posted a video and thanked the Saudi Arabia Ministry of Culture for the picturesque locations and warm hospitality during the shoot of Dunki. In the video, he said, “There’s nothing more satisfying than completing a shooting schedule, as is Dunki in Saudi. Thank you for giving us such spectacular locations and warm hospitality. I want to thank Raju sir and the rest of the cast and crew….a very big Shukran to you all. God bless you.”

Dunki also stars Taapsee Pannu. It is set to hit theaters in 2023. Besides Dunki, SRK has Pathaan and Jawan in the pipeline. Pathaan will release in cinema halls on January 25, 2023. New posters of the film were released by Shah Rukh on Thursday.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 01-12-2022 at 09:54:58 pm
Next Story

Delhi to go dry for three days due to MCD polls

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare
Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare’s fun-filled engagement album
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 01: Latest News
Advertisement
close