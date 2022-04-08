Shah Rukh Khan pens hand-written note for Pathaan crew member: ‘I love that you love your drinks, man’

Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s hand-written note for Abhishek Anil Tiwari, an assistant director on the upcoming film Pathaan, is doing the rounds online. Pathaan marks Shah Rukh’s first film in over four years, after the actor went on a sabbatical following the failure of 2018’s Zero.

Abhishek reposted the hand-written note on Instagram Stories. The note appears to have been written on the authorised biography of actor Al Pacino, as evidenced by the Oscar-winning legend’s name on the page.

A screengrab of Shah Rukh Khan’s note. (Photo: Abhishek Anil Tiwari/Instagram) A screengrab of Shah Rukh Khan’s note. (Photo: Abhishek Anil Tiwari/Instagram)

The note read, “To Abhishek, Thank you for making Pathaan. Such a wonderful experience for all of us, especially me. You are a gem my man. The hard work, efficiency, and smiles with which you pulled off such difficult work is much appreciated. Also I love the fact that you love your drinks man. Have a good life in cinema – will miss u lots. Love, Shah Rukh Khan.”

Shah Rukh is slowly reemerging professionally. While Pathaan has been in production for a while, the official confirmation came only a few weeks ago. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film is slated for a January 25 release. According to Abhishek Anil Tiwari’s IMDb page, he has also worked on Siddharth Anand’s Bang Bang and War. Interestingly, he has also served as the second assistant director on Ek Tha Tiger. It has long been rumoured that Pathaan is set in the same universe as that film, and will feature a cameo by Salman Khan, as Tiger. Shah Rukh himself is said to have filmed a cameo for Tiger 3, which is concurrently in production.

Additionally, images of Shah Rukh, reportedly on the sets of director Atlee’s Lion (rumoured title) were also circulated online. The actor is expected to begin working on director Rajkumar Hirani’s next film immediately after.