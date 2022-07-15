scorecardresearch
Shah Rukh Khan pats Kartik Aaryan on the cheek at an event; fan calls them ‘Badshah and Shehzada’

Kartik Aaryan has always been a Shah Rukh Khan fan. He has often expressed his love for Bollywood's Badshah.

kartik aaryan shah rukh khanShah Rukh Khan and Kartik Aaryan met during an event. (Photo: Viral Bhayani/Instagram)

Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Kartik Aaryan recently met each other at an event in Mumbai. As the two saw each other, they had a small conversation. Following the conversation, SRK hugged Kartik and patted his cheeks. This gesture of Shah Rukh left many fans impressed.

A paparazzo shared the video featuring Shah Rukh and Kartik. While Kartik opted for an all-white suit, SRK chose a crisp white shirt and black pants. He completed his look with a black scarf. As the video caught the attention of SRK and Kartik’s fans, they showered it with love.

An Instagram user commented, “Badshah & shehzada 🔥❤️,” referring to the title of Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming film Shehzada and Shah Rukh Khan’s 1999 film Badshah which gave him the title of Bollywood’s Badshah. Other fans noticed how warmly the Zero actor met Kartik. “The way SRK touches Kartik’s cheeks 😍😍😍😍,” read a comment on the video. A fan wrote, “Awww look at the way he touches kartik’s cheek is filled with so much warmth and humbleness. He is a true rockstar 💜.” One of the fans also commented, “Srk is so down to earth. I love seeing him with kartik Aryan. Always humble.”

 

Kartik has always been a Shah Rukh fan. In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, he said, “I’ve grown up watching Shah Rukh Khan’s romantic films. I’m his huge fan.” In another interview, the actor revealed that SRK was the first celebrity with whom he clicked a selfie after coming to Mumbai.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan has Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki in the pipeline. Kartik Aaryan, on the other hand, is looking forward to the release of Shehzada.

