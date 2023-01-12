scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 12, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan trailer gets praise from Jawan director Atlee: ‘King of mass’

The director of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan, Atlee, called the actor the 'king of mass' as he shared Pathaan trailer. 

Shah Rukh Khan Pathaan trailer gets praised by Jawan director AtleeJawan's director Atlee too praised the Pathaan trailer and SRK posted a reply too. (Photo: Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram)
The trailer of Pathaan was shared on January 10 and many have showered their love and appreciation on Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The director for Shah Rukh’s other upcoming film Jawan, Atlee, also praised the Pathaan trailer.

Sharing the trailer, director Atlee, who is known for his Tamil blockbusters, tweeted, “Wowww!!!! Stunning pure action entertainer Pathan is gona be 👍 @iamsrk ur a king of mass sir feeling happy and proud to see u in this avatar sir kudos to Sid sir and Adhi sir @yrf @deepikapadukone kudos to entire team Pathaan.”

In reply, Shah Rukh posted on Twitter, “Thank u sir. U being the king of mass…if u liked it, it means a lot. My love to u.”

Director Atlee is known for making back-to-back hits Theri, Mersal, and Bigil, and will be making his Bollywood debut with Jawan, which also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Priyamani along with SRK.

Jawan has music by Anirudh Ravichander. It is rumoured that actor Vijay, who has done three films with Atlee, is doing a cameo in Jawan. The film is scheduled to release on June 3, 2023.

First published on: 12-01-2023 at 10:19 IST
