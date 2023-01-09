Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan tops IMDb’s most anticipated Indian movies 2023 list, Suhana Khan’s The Archies, Pushpa The Rule also feature

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s return to films after a long break is already creating buzz. The actor’s all three films, spy actioner Pathaan, filmmaker Atlee’s Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani directed Dunki are among the most anticipated movies of 2023, according to a release shared by IMDb.

Pathaan, which is scheduled to release on January 25, has emerged as the most anticipated Indian movie of the year based on the page views of the more than 200 million monthly IMDb visitors.

Zoya Akhtar’s Netflix film The Archies, which marks the debut of Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, has also made it to the list and is ranked at number nine, one spot ahead of his film Dunki.

The top 20 ranking includes Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rule – Part 2 on rank two, followed by Jawan and two Prabhas starrers– Adipurush

and Salaar.

The list is as follows:

Pathaan Pushpa: The Rule – Part 2 Jawan Adipurush Salaar Varisu Kabzaa Thalapathy 67 The Archies Dunki Tiger 3 Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Thunivu Animal Agent Indian 2 Vaadivaasal Shehzada Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Bholaa

According to IMDb, among the Indian movies with planned releases in 2023, the 20 films “were consistently the most popular with IMDb users”, as determined by the actual page views of the more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide throughout 2022.

Hindi films dominate the list with 11 titles, followed by five Tamil titles, three Telugu titles and one Kannada title. IMDb determines its list of the most anticipated Indian movies based on the actual page views of IMDb users throughout 2022.

Pathaan, also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, is the first big Bollywood release of the year. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan is set to release on January 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.