scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 09, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan tops IMDb’s most anticipated Indian movies 2023 list, Suhana Khan’s The Archies, Pushpa The Rule also feature

Zoya Akhtar's Netflix film The Archies, which marks the debut of Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, has also made it to the list. The list is topped by SRK's Pathaan.

The IMDb list of most anticipated movies of 2023 features 11 Hindi film titles. (Photo: Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram, PR handout)

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s return to films after a long break is already creating buzz. The actor’s all three films, spy actioner Pathaan, filmmaker Atlee’s Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani directed Dunki are among the most anticipated movies of 2023, according to a release shared by IMDb.

Pathaan, which is scheduled to release on January 25, has emerged as the most anticipated Indian movie of the year based on the page views of the more than 200 million monthly IMDb visitors.

Also Read |Shah Rukh Khan’s Meer Foundation comes forward to help Delhi accident victim Anjali Singh’s family

Zoya Akhtar’s Netflix film The Archies, which marks the debut of Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, has also made it to the list and is ranked at number nine, one spot ahead of his film Dunki.

The top 20 ranking includes Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rule – Part 2 on rank two, followed by Jawan and two Prabhas starrers– Adipurush
and Salaar.

The list is as follows:

  1. Pathaan
  2. Pushpa: The Rule – Part 2
  3. Jawan
  4. Adipurush
  5. Salaar
  6. Varisu
  7. Kabzaa
  8. Thalapathy 67
  9. The Archies
  10. Dunki
  11. Tiger 3
  12. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
  13. Thunivu
  14. Animal
  15. Agent
  16. Indian 2
  17. Vaadivaasal
  18. Shehzada
  19. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
  20. Bholaa

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)

 

According to IMDb, among the Indian movies with planned releases in 2023, the 20 films “were consistently the most popular with IMDb users”, as determined by the actual page views of the more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide throughout 2022.

Hindi films dominate the list with 11 titles, followed by five Tamil titles, three Telugu titles and one Kannada title. IMDb determines its list of the most anticipated Indian movies based on the actual page views of IMDb users throughout 2022.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | India’s GDP growth: Its contents and discontents
ExplainSpeaking | India’s GDP growth: Its contents and discontents
Delhi Confidential | No tapes attached: Book packaging skill impresses Un...
Delhi Confidential | No tapes attached: Book packaging skill impresses Un...
NTPC denies project link to Joshimath subsidence, records show a long his...
NTPC denies project link to Joshimath subsidence, records show a long his...
Maharashtra: In biggest govt medical college, 2 in 3 graduates chose Rs 1...
Maharashtra: In biggest govt medical college, 2 in 3 graduates chose Rs 1...

Pathaan, also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, is the first big Bollywood release of the year. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan is set to release on January 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-01-2023 at 11:09 IST
Next Story

Here’s how leaders from across the world reacted to riots in Brazil

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Sonakshi Sinha vacation
Inside Sonakshi Sinha’s ‘surreal’ and snowy New Year vacation in Finland
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close