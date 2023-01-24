Pathaan: Details of violence and sex revealed in British Board of Film Classification’s rating breakdown

The British Board of Film Classification has issued a detailed breakdown of why it has given Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan a 12A certification, which is essentially the equivalent of our UA rating. Pathaan, an espionage action film directed by Siddharth Anand, has been given the 12A rating for ‘moderate violence, threat, injury detail, sex references’.

The BBFC’s website offers detailed highlights under each of these categories, to make audiences more aware of what lies in store, and to help parents prepare minor viewers accordingly. Pathaan has been embroiled in a controversy in India, especially for some visuals in the song “Besharam Rang.” While the BBFC hasn’t drawn any religious connections to the visuals, its advisory breaks down why the film has been given a 12A rating.

Under the category of ‘injury’, the advisory reveals that audiences will often see ‘bloody faces’ and gunshot wound in the aftermath of violence.

Under the category of ‘sex’, the advisory notes, “There is a moderate sex reference in which a woman rubs her bare knee against a man’s clothed crotch. Later a man becomes embarrassed when a woman wears lingerie in a bedroom and asks him to tend to her wound. A woman presses a man’s hand against her bare leg seductively. There are undetailed verbal references to prostitution.”

A woman falls into a frozen lake, a man is water-boarded, and ‘a woman is shown gagged, tied and threatened with a gun’, the advisory further reveals under the category of ‘threat and horror’. As far as the ‘violence’ in the film is concerned, the BBFC says, there are ‘shootings, stabbings, strangling and explosions’.

Shah Rukh’s first starring role in over four years, Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film will introduce YRF’s long-rumoured spy universe, which also includes Salman Khan’s Tiger movies and the Hrithik Roshan-starrer War. Pathaan will be released tomorrow, and has already sold tickets worth more than Rs 23 crore for day one alone.