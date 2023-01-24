scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023
Advertisement

Pathaan: Details of violence and sex revealed in British Board of Film Classification’s rating breakdown

In India, Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan has been embroiled in a controversy surrounding some visuals in the song "Besharam Rang." The film will be released in theatres on January 25.

besharam rang srk deepikaDeepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in the song 'Besharam Rang'.
Listen to this article
Pathaan: Details of violence and sex revealed in British Board of Film Classification’s rating breakdown
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The British Board of Film Classification has issued a detailed breakdown of why it has given Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan a 12A certification, which is essentially the equivalent of our UA rating. Pathaan, an espionage action film directed by Siddharth Anand, has been given the 12A rating for ‘moderate violence, threat, injury detail, sex references’.

The BBFC’s website offers detailed highlights under each of these categories, to make audiences more aware of what lies in store, and to help parents prepare minor viewers accordingly. Pathaan has been embroiled in a controversy in India, especially for some visuals in the song “Besharam Rang.” While the BBFC hasn’t drawn any religious connections to the visuals, its advisory breaks down why the film has been given a 12A rating.

Also read |Pathaan has the power to alter the industry, but is Shah Rukh Khan’s film too late to the shared universe party?

Under the category of ‘injury’, the advisory reveals that audiences will often see ‘bloody faces’ and gunshot wound in the aftermath of violence.

Under the category of ‘sex’, the advisory notes, “There is a moderate sex reference in which a woman rubs her bare knee against a man’s clothed crotch. Later a man becomes embarrassed when a woman wears lingerie in a bedroom and asks him to tend to her wound. A woman presses a man’s hand against her bare leg seductively. There are undetailed verbal references to prostitution.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Bollywood stars laud PM for naming Andaman & Nico...
Delhi Confidential: Bollywood stars laud PM for naming Andaman & Nico...
Made in Chanpatia: Migrants now entrepreneurs at Start-up Zone
Made in Chanpatia: Migrants now entrepreneurs at Start-up Zone
Express Investigation – Part 2 | Suspect PM Awaas lists in West Bengal: A...
Express Investigation – Part 2 | Suspect PM Awaas lists in West Bengal: A...
Understanding Kerala’s man-elephant conflict
Understanding Kerala’s man-elephant conflict

A woman falls into a frozen lake, a man is water-boarded, and ‘a woman is shown gagged, tied and threatened with a gun’, the advisory further reveals under the category of ‘threat and horror’. As far as the ‘violence’ in the film is concerned, the BBFC says, there are ‘shootings, stabbings, strangling and explosions’.

Shah Rukh’s first starring role in over four years, Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film will introduce YRF’s long-rumoured spy universe, which also includes Salman Khan’s Tiger movies and the Hrithik Roshan-starrer War. Pathaan will be released tomorrow, and has already sold tickets worth more than Rs 23 crore for day one alone.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 24-01-2023 at 10:39 IST
Next Story

Climate change: Punjab’s cotton, maize yield to dip by 11-13% by 2050, says PAU

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shilpa Shetty, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon
Shilpa Shetty, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon: 10 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 24: Latest News
Advertisement
close