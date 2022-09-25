Shah Rukh Khan shares new shirtless photo as he ‘waits for Pathaan’, fans say ‘2023 belongs to you’

As the buzz around Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan gets louder, the star decided to crank it up a notch and shared a shirtless photo of himself on Sunday. Keeping to his usual witty and sharp words, he penned a post ‘for his shirt’, and said that he was also waiting for Pathaan.

SRK wrote, “Me to My Shirt today: ‘Tum hoti toh kaisa hota…. Tum iss baat pe hairaan hoti, Tum iss baat pe kitni hansti…….Tum hoti toh aisa hota..’ Me also waiting for Pathaan…”

Tum iss baat pe kitni hansti…….Tum hoti toh aisa hota..’ Me also waiting for #Pathaan pic.twitter.com/EnLPXw9csA — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 25, 2022

Fans commented with adoring replies, with many hailing the film as a sure-shot blockbuster of 2023. One fan wrote, “2023 belongs to you and only you! It makes me so emotional every time I think of how hard you are working to bless us with 3 movies next year. All my love and respect to you my hero!”

Just a while ago, Deepika Padukone, who also features in the film had shared a photo of the script of Pathaan kept on a table under the mic. The makers have been unveiling teasers and motion posters that are just adding to the feverish hype surrounding the film.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan releases on January 25, 2023. Pathaan also marks the fourth on-screen collaboration of Deepika and Shah Rukh Khan after Om Shanti Om, Happy New Year and Chennai Express.

Apart from Pathaan, SRK has ensured that 2023 is booked as he has Jawan and Dunki releasing as well in the same year.