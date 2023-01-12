Shah Rukh Khan responds to a fan who asked his fees for Pathaan: ‘Kyon sign karna hai agli film mein?’

Actor Shah Rukh Khan is promoting his upcoming film Pathaan through social media. The actor once again hosted an ‘Ask SRK’ session on Twitter to interact with his fans and gave insights into the making of the Siddharth Anand directorial. SRK, like always, was at his wittiest best as he replied to a few trolls as well. He wrote on Twitter, “10 minutes #AskSrk then have to leave for a game of ‘Pitthu’ (Lagori) with the kids.”

A fan suggested Shah Rukh to start a reel challenge on the hook step of the song “Jhoome Jo Pathaan” on Instagram. In response, the actor said he himself learnt the dance step with so much difficulty. He tweeted, “Arre mujhse hi itni mushkil se hua!!! Deepika helped me a lot ha ha #Pathaan (Arre, I only did it with so much difficulty).”

In the trailer of Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan is seen riding a chopper and even performing some stunts in the air. One of the Twitter users asked how much he enjoyed riding a helicopter. He replied, “Ha ha sochta hoon ab apne ghar mein bhi aise hi entry kiya karoon….(sometimes I think I should enter my house in that only).” When asked about one of the most challenging scenes of Pathaan, the actor wrote, “Yeah there were many for all the actors but the team got us always to warm up, train and then do it with all safety measure. #Pathaan.”

A user asked SRK about his favourite person on the sets of Pathaan and he tweeted, “There were lots of youngsters who assisted in making this film. They were all the sweetest and even now working day and night. I had most fun with them. #Pathaan.” During the interaction, the actor also revealed that it took him six months to build the physique for Pathaan.

While talking about Pathaan, Shah Rukh also replied to a Twitter user who asked him how much fees he charged for Pathaan. Being his candid self, SRK replied, “Kyon sign karna hai agali film mein..???”

Pathaan also stars Ashutosh Rana in a pivotal role. When a Twitter user asked Shah Rukh about his experience of working with him, the actor replied, “He is a Gyaani and Antaryaami apart from being a very very fine actor.” He also revealed that only the technicians have watched Pathaan and his younger son AbRam loved his action sequences. “The little one liked the jet pack sequence most….he thinks I might go into another realm!!! #Pathaan,” read the actor’s tweet.

Pathaan will hit theatres on January 25. The trailer of the film has been received well by the audience.