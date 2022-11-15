scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan clarifies that he isn’t arrogant to assume Pathaan, Dunki and Jawan will be hits: ‘If I did not have the belief…’

Shah Rukh Khan clarified his earlier statement and said that he was not being arrogant and that he has faith in the upcoming releases, Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki.

deepika padukone, shah rukh khanShah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in Pathaan.

Shah Rukh Khan will return to the big screen after a gap of five years. The star has blocked 2023 with three films—Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki. A while ago, the actor had said that he was sure the films would be hits. Recently, he explained his statement and said that he was not being arrogant but, in fact, has immense faith in his upcoming releases.

SRK, who was recently in Sharjah to attend the 41st edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) 2022 at Expo Centre, said at the event, “People think I am pompous if I answer it the way, I answer honestly. I don’t think I need to be nervous. They (films) all are going to be superhit films. I would like to explain the lack of arrogance in this statement–that’s the belief I sleep with and wake up with. That is the belief that makes me, at the age of 57, go do stunts, jump, work 18 hours a day. Because if I did not have the belief, at the end of it all, I am doing to make a great product lots of people are going to like, I would not be able to do it.”

Also Read |Shah Rukh Khan calls Pathaan co-star John Abraham ‘mild-mannered,’ says Deepika Padukone has ‘calming effect’ on set

SRK said that it’s like a ‘child-like belief’, as he is sure that he has given his best. He said, “This is not an arrogant statement this is what I believe as I sit there. I am not nervous. I think they are wonderful films. it’s a child-like belief, that ‘look, I have done my best, prepared my best. I am going to pass with flying colours’. it happened to lots of us, at least to me, when I was a young kid. I remember acing my mathematics exam. I did very well and in result, I got 3 out of 100. But, I thought I really did well. Sometimes that happens with movies also.” SRK’s previous release was Zero, which starred Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma and failed to perform at the box office.

Pathaan, which also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone, will release on January 25.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Not here, but doesn’t mean absent’: Gujarat Cong waits...Premium
‘Not here, but doesn’t mean absent’: Gujarat Cong waits...
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Puri inadvertently ‘likes’ Congre...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Puri inadvertently ‘likes’ Congre...
With rooftop ride and beach stroll, a stunt and some spectacle, Pawan Kal...Premium
With rooftop ride and beach stroll, a stunt and some spectacle, Pawan Kal...
Delhi murder: Live-in partner Shraddha Walkar’s body in the fridge,...Premium
Delhi murder: Live-in partner Shraddha Walkar’s body in the fridge,...

First published on: 15-11-2022 at 05:10:56 pm
Next Story

Watch: Adorable elephant’s antics make television journalist burst into laughter

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

rajkummar rao
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa first wedding anniversary: ‘Celebrating a year of love, honour’
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 15: Latest News
Advertisement