Shah Rukh Khan clarifies that he isn’t arrogant to assume Pathaan, Dunki and Jawan will be hits: ‘If I did not have the belief…’

Shah Rukh Khan will return to the big screen after a gap of five years. The star has blocked 2023 with three films—Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki. A while ago, the actor had said that he was sure the films would be hits. Recently, he explained his statement and said that he was not being arrogant but, in fact, has immense faith in his upcoming releases.

SRK, who was recently in Sharjah to attend the 41st edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) 2022 at Expo Centre, said at the event, “People think I am pompous if I answer it the way, I answer honestly. I don’t think I need to be nervous. They (films) all are going to be superhit films. I would like to explain the lack of arrogance in this statement–that’s the belief I sleep with and wake up with. That is the belief that makes me, at the age of 57, go do stunts, jump, work 18 hours a day. Because if I did not have the belief, at the end of it all, I am doing to make a great product lots of people are going to like, I would not be able to do it.”

SRK said that it’s like a ‘child-like belief’, as he is sure that he has given his best. He said, “This is not an arrogant statement this is what I believe as I sit there. I am not nervous. I think they are wonderful films. it’s a child-like belief, that ‘look, I have done my best, prepared my best. I am going to pass with flying colours’. it happened to lots of us, at least to me, when I was a young kid. I remember acing my mathematics exam. I did very well and in result, I got 3 out of 100. But, I thought I really did well. Sometimes that happens with movies also.” SRK’s previous release was Zero, which starred Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma and failed to perform at the box office.

Pathaan, which also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone, will release on January 25.