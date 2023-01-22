Shah Rukh Khan brings traffic to standstill outside Mannat, apologises to those stuck in traffic: ‘I hope laal gaadi waalon ne…’

Days before Pathaan comes out, Shah Rukh Khan is going out of his way to meet and greet his fans. The actor, who has hosted a number of ‘Ask SRK’ sessions for his fans, also came out on the balcony of his home, Mannat, to meet his fans.

As the actor waved to his fans, traffic came to a standstill at Mumbai’s Bandstand and many were caught in the jam below Mannat. The actor good-naturedly wrote, “Thank you for a lovely Sunday evening… sorry but I hope ki laal gaadi waalon ne apni kursi ki peti baandh li thhi.

Book your tickets to #Pathaan and I will see you there next…” He also exhorted his fans to book tickets for Pathaan.

See a clip from Shah Rukh Khan’s Sunday:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Pathaan sees Shah Rukh Khan returning to the big screens after a gap of over four years. The film is seeing solid advance booking ahead of its release on January 25.

There have been sporadic incidents of protests against the film. In Guwahati, a far right-wing group’s volunteers tore its posters and vandalised property at a film theatre.

When asked about the incident, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said “Who is Shah Rukh Khan? Why should we care? We already have many Shah Rukh Khans? I have not heard about any movie by the name of ‘Pathaan’ and neither do I have any time for it.”

He added any law and order will be dealt with. “Action will be taken, if law and order is violated. But, so far, I have not received any complaints from the cinema hall owners or the makers of the film. If there has been any incident, Shah Rukh Khan, himself, should have called me up. If he does so, I will look into the matter,” the Assam CM said.

On Sunday, Sarma said Shah Rukh Khan called him expressing concern over reported protests against his film release. “Bollywood actor Shri @iamsrk called me and we talked today morning at 2 am. He expressed concern about an incident in Guwahati during the screening of his film. I assured him that it’s duty of state govt to maintain law & order. We’ll enquire and ensure no such untoward incidents,” the BJP leader tweeted.