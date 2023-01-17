scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan to start advance booking in India on this date, film breaks KGF 2 record in Germany

Pathaan marks Shah Rukh Khan's return to the theatres after four years. The film will start advance booking in India on January 20.

pathaanShah Rukh Khan's Pathaan releases on January 25.
Listen to this article
Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan to start advance booking in India on this date, film breaks KGF 2 record in Germany
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Shah Rukh Khan’s fans are looking forward to the release of Pathaan in the theatres but India will have to wait until January 20 to book their tickets. YRF has announced that the advance booking will start only five days prior to the release of the film.

But, the advance booking for Pathaan in other regions of the world has already started. As per Connect FM’s Faridoon Shahryar, Germany opened the advance booking a month ago and so far Pathaan has already crossed the lifetime collection of Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2. Shah Rukh Khan’s 2015 release Dilwale got the biggest opening for a Bollywood film in Germany with €142,983, as per Pinkvilla, and the publication suggested that Pathaan might break that record. They further said that the film might collect €300,000 in the country during the opening weekend.

Also Read |Priyanka Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan have had work done, says Don 2 co-star Alyy Khan: ‘Look at his body, look at her face’

In UAE, where Shah Rukh Khan has a huge fan base, Pathaan will get a strong opening as well. The film’s advance ticket sales have already started and the tickets are selling like hot cakes. Previously, it was SRK’s 2017 film Raees that opened with $350,000, which remains the highest opening day figure for a Bollywood film on a working day, as per the same publication.

They also reported that in Australia, the film might benefit from Australia Day (also on January 26) and the film might could collect A$300 during the extended long weekend.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What 70 years of war can tell us about the Russia-Ukraine conflict
What 70 years of war can tell us about the Russia-Ukraine conflict
Alarmed by AI chatbots, universities start revamping how they teach
Alarmed by AI chatbots, universities start revamping how they teach
This wedding season, beware of thieves in guests’ clothing
This wedding season, beware of thieves in guests’ clothing
In US, nearly half of Indian students based in these six states
In US, nearly half of Indian students based in these six states

Shah Rukh Khan’s last on screen outing was in 2018’s Zero, which collected Rs 90.28 crore in India. The film did not receive great reviews at the time but over the years, many have warmed up to it.

Also Read |Comedian recalls ‘irritating’ experience working with Salman Khan at IIFA, reveals ‘bhai type actor’ had co-host replaced, demanded a car out of jealousy

Also starring Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, the Siddharth Anand directorial releases in theatres on January 25.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 17-01-2023 at 15:40 IST
Next Story

Will a recession hit India this June, as Union Minister Narayan Rane appears to be predicting?

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Kartik Aaryan with mom
Kartik Aaryan and his ‘forever queen’
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 17: Latest News
Advertisement
close