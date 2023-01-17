Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan to start advance booking in India on this date, film breaks KGF 2 record in Germany

Shah Rukh Khan’s fans are looking forward to the release of Pathaan in the theatres but India will have to wait until January 20 to book their tickets. YRF has announced that the advance booking will start only five days prior to the release of the film.

But, the advance booking for Pathaan in other regions of the world has already started. As per Connect FM’s Faridoon Shahryar, Germany opened the advance booking a month ago and so far Pathaan has already crossed the lifetime collection of Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2. Shah Rukh Khan’s 2015 release Dilwale got the biggest opening for a Bollywood film in Germany with €142,983, as per Pinkvilla, and the publication suggested that Pathaan might break that record. They further said that the film might collect €300,000 in the country during the opening weekend.

In UAE, where Shah Rukh Khan has a huge fan base, Pathaan will get a strong opening as well. The film’s advance ticket sales have already started and the tickets are selling like hot cakes. Previously, it was SRK’s 2017 film Raees that opened with $350,000, which remains the highest opening day figure for a Bollywood film on a working day, as per the same publication.

They also reported that in Australia, the film might benefit from Australia Day (also on January 26) and the film might could collect A$300 during the extended long weekend.

Shah Rukh Khan’s last on screen outing was in 2018’s Zero, which collected Rs 90.28 crore in India. The film did not receive great reviews at the time but over the years, many have warmed up to it.

Also starring Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, the Siddharth Anand directorial releases in theatres on January 25.