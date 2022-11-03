Shah Rukh Khan gets overwhelmed as a sea of humanity greets him in front of Mannat: ‘Gratitude’. Watch

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan witnessed the love of his legion of fans on the occasion of his 57th birthday on Wednesday. The actor stepped out of his house to address hundreds of people who gathered outside Mannat to give him their best wishes and love. A video of the same was shared by Shah Rukh on social media.

In the video, we see many thousands standing in front of Mannat, waiting for their favourite superstar to come out. As he walks out of his bungalow, dressed in a white t-shirt and blue denims, looking as dapper as ever, the crowd cheers for him. In his trademark style, Shah Rukh opens his arms, and waves and blows kisses to his fans. The video has the song “Mere Naam Tu” from Shah Rukh’s last silver screen release, Zero, playing in the background.

Sharing the video on social media, the Badshah of Bollywood wrote, “The sea of love as I see it. Thank u all for being there and making this day ever so special. Gratitude…and only Love to you all.”

On Wednesday, Shah Rukh celebrated his birthday at an event with his fans. From dancing to his songs to clicking selfies with his die-hard fans, the actor did it all. He also promoted his upcoming release Pathaan at the event. Earlier in the day, he surprised everyone by dropping the teaser of the action-thriller. He also met his fans at midnight as he came out with his younger son AbRam.

Overwhelmed with the love of his fans, SRK had also shared a selfie with fans outside Mannat. He captioned the photo, “It’s so lovely to live in front of the sea…..the sea of love that spreads all around me on my birthday….thank u. Grateful for making me feel so special….& happy.”

Shah Rukh will be back on the silver screen with Pathaan, which is helmed by Siddharth Anand. It also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead role. The film will hit theaters on January 25, 2023.