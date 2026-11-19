Shah Rukh Khan, who will soon be seen in King, is the only Indian actor to feature on Variety’s list of the 100 Greatest Movie Stars of All Time. The list ranked the actor at number 92, citing Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas as the film they consider to be his most representative work. No other Indian actor, from any language or generation, appears anywhere on the list.

Marilyn Monroe is ranked as the number one movie star on the list. The rest of the top ten includes Humphrey Bogart at second, Charlie Chaplin at third, Jack Nicholson at fourth, Katharine Hepburn at fifth, Sidney Poitier at sixth, Marlon Brando at seventh, Tom Cruise at eighth, Japanese cinema legend Toshiro Mifune at ninth and Barbra Streisand at tenth. Among the contemporary names, Julia Roberts is ranked at 13, Audrey Hepburn at 26, Robert Downey Jr is at 74, Ryan Gosling at 77, Robert Pattinson at 83, Timothee Chalamet at 86, Emma Stone at 94 and Zendaya at 98.