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Shah Rukh Khan, who will soon be seen in King, is the only Indian actor to feature on Variety’s list of the 100 Greatest Movie Stars of All Time. The list ranked the actor at number 92, citing Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas as the film they consider to be his most representative work. No other Indian actor, from any language or generation, appears anywhere on the list.
Marilyn Monroe is ranked as the number one movie star on the list. The rest of the top ten includes Humphrey Bogart at second, Charlie Chaplin at third, Jack Nicholson at fourth, Katharine Hepburn at fifth, Sidney Poitier at sixth, Marlon Brando at seventh, Tom Cruise at eighth, Japanese cinema legend Toshiro Mifune at ninth and Barbra Streisand at tenth. Among the contemporary names, Julia Roberts is ranked at 13, Audrey Hepburn at 26, Robert Downey Jr is at 74, Ryan Gosling at 77, Robert Pattinson at 83, Timothee Chalamet at 86, Emma Stone at 94 and Zendaya at 98.
Shah Rukh Khan is placed ahead of Emma Stone and Zendaya, and in the same tier as Timothee Chalamet and Robert Pattinson. The list also includes Joaquin Phoenix at 93, Nicolas Cage at 89 and Kate Winslet at 84. Jack Nicholson, at number 4, is the highest-ranked living star on the list.
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Shah Rukh Khan began his career with television shows in the late 1980s before making his Bollywood debut as a lead actor in Deewana. Over the next three decades, he established himself as one of the most commercially successful and culturally significant film stars in the world, earning the titles “King Khan” and “Baadshah of Bollywood”. His filmography spans over 90 films. After a period of commercial setbacks between 2018 and 2022, Khan staged one of the most dramatic career comebacks in Indian cinema with three consecutive hits in 2023: Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki.
His next release is King, directed by Siddharth Anand, which is scheduled for December 24, and also features his daughter Suhana Khan in her theatrical debut. In 2008, Newsweek named him one of its 50 most powerful people in the world. In 2022, Empire Magazine readers voted him one of the 50 greatest actors of all time, the only Indian on that list. In 2023, Time named him one of the most influential people in the world.