Shah Rukh Khan only Indian in Empire magazine’s ’50 Greatest Actors of All Time’: ‘Doing us proud, always’

Pathaan actor Shah Rukh Khan is the only Indian in the list of ’50 Greatest Actors of All Time’ released by Empire magazine on Tuesday. The list includes actors like Robert De Niro, Tom Hanks, Natalie Portman, Bette Davis, Denzel Washington among others.

Sharing the news on social media, SRK’s manager Pooja Dadlani shared on Instagram, “@iamsrk on the Empire list of 50 greatest actors of all time… the only Indian… doing us proud always! 🙌🏼”

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Pathaan has been surrounded in controversy ever since they released their first song Besharam Rang a few days ago. Objecting to the lead actor’s costumes, many political outfits have threatened the film’s release in various Indian states.

Shah Rukh Khan addressed the social media hate for the film at the opening ceremony of the Kolkata International Film Festival. “I read somewhere negativity increases social media consumption and thereby increases its commercial value as well. Such pursuits enclose the collective narrative, making it divisive and destructive,” he said. The makers of Pathaan are set to release their upcoming song Jhoome Jo Pathaan on December 22.

Shah Rukh Khan recently also spoke about returning to a film set for Pathaan after 2018’s Zero. Talking to cricketer Robin Uthappa, SRK said that after returning to work post his hiatus, he felt nicer. “When I started working again, there was this strange hunger and newness to work. I have been working for the last 32 years and I never thought there will be a time when I will not work. But it happened. But ever since I have returned, I feel bigger, better, faster and happier. I really like it when I hear that my shot is ‘ok’. I feel nicer,” he said.

Indian films and film personalities have been making a mark in the global space for a few months now. With RRR’s global success and its inclusion in many awards, the film is being seen as a major contender at the 2023 Oscars. SS Rajamouli’s RRR and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi were also included in The Guardian’s list of best films of the year.