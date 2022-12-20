scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 20, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan only Indian in Empire magazine’s ’50 Greatest Actors of All Time’: ‘Doing us proud, always’

Shah Rukh Khan is the only Indian in the list of 50 Greatest Actors of All Time by the international magazine. The list includes Tom Hanks, Robert De Niro, Leonardo DiCaprio among others.

Pathaan, Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, Bollywood movie Pathaan, Punjab news, Chandigarh, Indian Express, current affairsShah Rukh Khan is the only Indian actor on this list.
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Pathaan actor Shah Rukh Khan is the only Indian in the list of ’50 Greatest Actors of All Time’ released by Empire magazine on Tuesday. The list includes actors like Robert De Niro, Tom Hanks, Natalie Portman, Bette Davis, Denzel Washington among others.

Sharing the news on social media, SRK’s manager Pooja Dadlani shared on Instagram, “@iamsrk on the Empire list of 50 greatest actors of all time… the only Indian… doing us proud always! 🙌🏼”

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Pathaan has been surrounded in controversy ever since they released their first song Besharam Rang a few days ago. Objecting to the lead actor’s costumes, many political outfits have threatened the film’s release in various Indian states.

Shah Rukh Khan addressed the social media hate for the film at the opening ceremony of the Kolkata International Film Festival. “I read somewhere negativity increases social media consumption and thereby increases its commercial value as well. Such pursuits enclose the collective narrative, making it divisive and destructive,” he said. The makers of Pathaan are set to release their upcoming song Jhoome Jo Pathaan on December 22.

Shah Rukh Khan recently also spoke about returning to a film set for Pathaan after 2018’s Zero. Talking to cricketer Robin Uthappa, SRK said that after returning to work post his hiatus, he felt nicer. “When I started working again, there was this strange hunger and newness to work. I have been working for the last 32 years and I never thought there will be a time when I will not work. But it happened. But ever since I have returned, I feel bigger, better, faster and happier. I really like it when I hear that my shot is ‘ok’. I feel nicer,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Governing India in 2047: A team of young civil servants, academics, entre...
Governing India in 2047: A team of young civil servants, academics, entre...
Delhi Confidential: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar’s Bengal r...
Delhi Confidential: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar’s Bengal r...
5 Questions | Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose: ‘If decision on buffer zone...
5 Questions | Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose: ‘If decision on buffer zone...
Freedom struggle heroes not incorrectly depicted in books: Govt
Freedom struggle heroes not incorrectly depicted in books: Govt
Exclusive |Exclusive | 20 years of Kaante: Sanjay Gupta reveals how Amitabh Bachchan refused to abuse, his near-fatal accident

Indian films and film personalities have been making a mark in the global space for a few months now. With RRR’s global success and its inclusion in many awards, the film is being seen as a major contender at the 2023 Oscars. SS Rajamouli’s RRR and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi were also included in The Guardian’s list of best films of the year.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 20-12-2022 at 06:50:00 pm
Next Story

Judicial independence, above all

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Kareena Kapoor Khan
On Taimur Ali Khan’s birthday here’s a sneak peek into some adorable moments with his family
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 20: Latest News
Advertisement
close