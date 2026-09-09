‘Shah Rukh Khan only had one flaw:’ Palash Sen recalls their school friendship

Actor-producer Shah Rukh Khan and singer Palash Sen grew up together as they went to the same school, St. Columba’s School, in Delhi. In a recent interview, Palash recalled some memories from their childhood and said that while Shah Rukh was his junior by one year, they were “inseparable,” but he mentioned that after school, they rarely met and drifted apart.

In a chat with YouTube channel Kadak, Palash reminisced about his school days and shared, “We should all learn about charm from Shah Rukh. Not just the students, he was such a hit with the teachers also. The teachers did not like anyone else as much as they liked Shah Rukh. He was my junior, but we were very good friends. I had never seen such a charming, ambitious, and efficient person,” he said. Palash recalled with a smile that even though Shah Rukh was an all-rounder, he only had one “flaw”, that he couldn’t sing and so, Palash would sing for him during plays. “It is quite rare to witness such a complete person,” he said.