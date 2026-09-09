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‘Shah Rukh Khan only had one flaw:’ Palash Sen recalls their school friendship
Palash Sen shared that Shah Rukh Khan and him were 'inseparable' in school but hardly met after that.
Actor-producer Shah Rukh Khan and singer Palash Sen grew up together as they went to the same school, St. Columba’s School, in Delhi. In a recent interview, Palash recalled some memories from their childhood and said that while Shah Rukh was his junior by one year, they were “inseparable,” but he mentioned that after school, they rarely met and drifted apart.
In a chat with YouTube channel Kadak, Palash reminisced about his school days and shared, “We should all learn about charm from Shah Rukh. Not just the students, he was such a hit with the teachers also. The teachers did not like anyone else as much as they liked Shah Rukh. He was my junior, but we were very good friends. I had never seen such a charming, ambitious, and efficient person,” he said. Palash recalled with a smile that even though Shah Rukh was an all-rounder, he only had one “flaw”, that he couldn’t sing and so, Palash would sing for him during plays. “It is quite rare to witness such a complete person,” he said.
He shared that they were “inseparable” at the time but after school, they “drifted apart.” “We met very rarely after school, like at some parties or shows, but it was very rare. People might think why they didn’t meet if they were such good friends but he is my friend and whenever I meet him, he will still be my friend,” he said. Palash said that he is proud of the star that Shah Rukh has become and said, “Whatever he has achieved in life, I am just proud. I am always so happy.”
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In an earlier chat with Curly Tales, Palash recalled how he once sang for Shah Rukh during a play. “Shah Rukh was my schoolmate, and my mate at all the co-curricular activities. We were into sports, debating, quizzing, everything. We were always together. The one thing he couldn’t do was sing. I did that for him. There was a musical that we did, he had a role in it but he could not sing. I was standing in the wings and I was singing for him. He was one of my closest friends when we were in school,” he said.
In the same chat, Palash also said that Shah Rukh was always sure about his ambitions in life. “He knew he wanted to be an actor, and be huge. He was very sure. But with me, it was education. I was supposed to be a doctor… Everything that I am today is because of this school. This is the school which made me. And if you ask Shah Rukh, he’d say the same thing,” he said.
Even though both Palash and Shah Rukh have been in the entertainment industry for decades, they have never collaborated on a project together.
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