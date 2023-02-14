scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan on working with Dunki director Rajkumar Hirani: ‘Learnt so much from him and his filmmaking’

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, is scheduled to release in December this year.

shah rukh khanDunki marks Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani’s first collaboration. (Photo: Shah Rukh Khan/ Instagram)

Shah Rukh Khan is on a roll, as after the success of Pathaan, the superstar has already started preparing for the release of his next film Dunki which is helmed by Rajkumar Hirani. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead role.

In an #AskSRK session on Twitter on Tuesday, a fan asked Shah Rukh if he could share his experience of working with Hirani, the filmmaker who has directed 3 Idiots, PK, Sanju and Munnabhai MBBS movies.

Responding to the fan’s question, SRK shared that it was like a dream come true for him to work with the filmmaker and that he “learnt a lot from him and his filmmaking”.

Shah Rukh Khan announced that he is collaborating with Rajkumar Hirani for Dunki in April last year. The actor had shared a video which featured him and the director indulging in a banter about the collaboration. The film is scheduled to release in December this year.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Talking about Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan had said in a statement, “Rajkumar Hirani is one of the finest filmmakers of this generation. We have always spoken about working together and I am extremely happy we are finally doing it with Dunki. We have just started shooting this month and I am cherishing every moment of it. Raju ke liye main Donkey, Monkey…kuch bhi ban sakta hoon.”

About directing the Bollywood superstar, Rajkumar Hirani had said, “Through the course of my career Shah Rukh Khan has always been on my wish list and after trying to collaborate several times in the past, we were finally destined to have Dunki mark our partnership. The energy, charisma, humour and charm that he brings to a film is unparalleled and I look forward to bringing that magic to the big screen.”

With Dunki, Hirani is making his comeback to direction after he was accused of sexually assaulting a woman during the making of Sanju in 2018.

