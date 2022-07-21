When Shah Rukh Khan had explained why he’ll never do Hollywood films: ‘My English is not good so unless…’

July 21, 2022 1:34:06 pm
Indian superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is beloved all over the world, but especially so in India and in Germany, had once explained, that despite his success, he is not very keen on working in Hollywood.
Since then, SRK has been asked multiple times why he, like Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone, doesn’t want to expand his horizons as an artiste by working in western cinema.
At the 2008 Berlin Film Festival, the actor was asked by a media member why he’s not joined the ‘dream factory’ yet, referring to Hollywood. Shah Rukh‘s response was straight but also slightly self-deprecating. He had said at the time, “My English is not good, if they give me a role of a dumb person who doesn’t speak, maybe then there’s a possibility. I am not trying to be modest, I am 42 years old. I am a little brown. I don’t have any USP as an actor, I don’t have any specialty. I don’t know Kung Fu, I don’t dance salsa, and I am not tall enough…I have seen the recent European films, there is no place for me there, no space for me. I don’t think am talented enough. Instead, I would like to continue working in India and take Indian cinema to the world.”
During the same press conference, Shah Rukh had mentioned that he’s ‘completely shocked’ at the success he has gotten so far, adding, “About 5-6 years ago, when I was younger and more silly, I really believed that it’s because of me and my talent and hard work. And then I saw people around me who’re more talented, work much harder, perhaps are in a better position to have the success I’ve been given.”
Shah Rukh is making a comeback to Bollywood after four years with the YRF actioner Pathaan. He also has Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki in his kitty.
