Shah Rukh Khan on what changed in him after Zero failed: ‘I will do something which people like, bohot karli apne dil ki’ 

Bollywood’s ‘Badshah’ Shah Rukh Khan is all pumped up about the release of Pathaan, his first movie in four years. Unfazed by the negativity floating around the movie on social media, he is busy promoting the movie on various platforms. He recently sat down for a candid conversation with cricketer Robin Uthappa and shared how he convinced YRF’s head honcho Aditya Chopra and director Siddharth Anand to cast him as an action hero. This is SRK’s first full-sledged action role in a career spanning over 30 years.

Shah Rukh shared how four years ago, when Aanand L Rai’s Zero failed at the box office, he thought of doing something that he hasn’t done before. He shared, “Four years ago, I was feeling a little weak, injuries were there, surgeries were there, but I thought I should do something that I haven’t done before. I should get physically very fit. I told my friend Aditya Chopra and Siddharth Anand, ‘Ek action picture banao (make an action film)’. So, they told me, ‘sir, ye aap kya keh rahe ho, aap thak jaaoge (You will get tired)’. I asked them to at least try. I told them, ‘I might not be as good as Tiger (Shroff) or Duggu (Hrithik Roshan), but I will try my best’.”

Pathaan will feature Shah Rukh in an action-packed performance, a role he earlier described as ‘Mission Impossible-sque’. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, who will also be seen packing some punches along with Pathaan SRK.

During the conversation, Shah Rukh also talked about his four years break from the world of cinema, which was not a deliberate decision. The actor was originally taking a break for one year only. “I was actually taking a break for just one year. I thought, ‘thoda rukta hun, physically fit hota hun’ (I should take a break and get physically fit). Zero required a lot of hard work, and then it didn’t work as well and nobody liked it, I felt bad. But then I thought I will do something which people like, bohot karli apne dil ki (enough of what I want to do). But I also wanted to do something which was different for me,” SRK said.

He then made plans of visiting his daughter Suhana Khan in New York where she was studying during his break as she might feel homesick. But he said she was having so much fun there that she never invited him over. And, when he was preparing to return to work, the coronavirus happened. But he used his that time to learn cooking and, like many others, did household chores.

Shah Rukh shared, “Then Covid happened and I thought I will do something creative. I learnt to cook Italian food. Now, I cook great Italian food, especially pizza. I got to spend a lot of time with my kids. I also got physically very fit as I did a lot of household chores.” The actor joked that if he ever fails as an actor, he now has an alternative business plan. “If I will ever have to do any other business, I can open Pathaan catering, Baazigar Bakery, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge sweets shop,” he said.

The fans of the actor are eagerly waiting to watch him on the silver screen again with the release of Pathaan on January 25, 2023. He is equally excited and happy to return to work. He expressed, “When I started working again, there was this strange hunger and newness to work. I have been working for the last 32 years and I never thought there will be a time when I will not work. But it happened. But ever since I have returned, I feel bigger, better, faster and happier. I really like it when I hear that my shot is ‘ok’. I feel nicer.”

After Pathaan, SRK has two other releases in the pipeline. He will be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki and Atlee’s Jawan.